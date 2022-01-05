'Go Get Another Job': Democrats and Republicans Lambaste Teachers' Unions

As thousands of well-paid Chicago teachers choose to ignore science and punish vulnerable children and their parents, many on both sides of the political aisle are condemning their greedy and inexcusably cruel behavior.

Republican and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley strongly disagrees with the decision to close schools yet again following a multiple-week vacation.

“It is unthinkable that unions are dictating the future of our children,” the former South Carolina governor told Fox News. “We have an entire COVID generation that will struggle to graduate high school because labor bosses put themselves over the welfare of our students. As parents, we have one job – the success of our children. It’s time to take on the teachers’ unions and fight back.”

The nation’s third-largest school district announced its closures just before midnight Wednesday. More than 3,000 schools shut their doors this week across America due to misinformation and power-seeking cabals.

LOL at this, and even if it’s not a complete fabrication, there are countless other students suffering under your selfish, harmful, anti-science decisions — which have been enabled & coddled by your aligned politicians for the better part of two years. Pound sand. https://t.co/190dkpegLb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 5, 2022

Money and safety are not factors.

The Biden administration’s “American Rescue Plan” relief package allocated a whopping $122 billion toward helping K-12 public schools deal with COVID-19, but despite the massive taxpayer fund, teachers are not satisfied.

In a Tuesday speech, Biden said children and teachers should be in class.

“We know that our kids can be safe when in school, by the way. That’s why I believe schools should remain open,” the president explained.

Writing in Wednesday’s New York Post, Democrat and former mayor Mike Bloomberg excoriated Chicago teachers, cited valuable data, and warned his party to beware of teachers’ unions owning them.

“It increasingly seems as though unions view in-person instruction as an optional part of a teacher’s job — and too many Democratic elected officials are going along with it,” the brief 2020 presidential candidate wrote. “Democrats who think they can outsource their education policy to the teachers’ unions need only look to Virginia’s recent elections to see how that goes. Chicago teachers’ decision to walk out on their students and refuse to return to the classroom Wednesday is a profoundly troubling abdication of duty that should be met with public outrage — and national opposition to its spread.”

Well, then, you’re failing your own children, too https://t.co/j8saavxr11 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 5, 2022

Speaking to teachers walking off the job, left-leaning Joe Scarborough told his progressive MSNBC audience, “If you don’t want to teach, don’t teach. Quit. Just stay at home and stop teaching children, okay? And if you don’t want to be in classes, that’s fine. Listen, thank you for your service to our children. Now go get another job.”

A January 2021 report from CDC researchers published in the Journal of the American Medical Association noted that schools are very safe. At schools that reopened for in-person instruction, “school-related cases of COVID-19 have been reported, but there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”