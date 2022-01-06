Chicago Teachers Just Did It Again....

Chicago schools will not hold classes again Thursday, as teachers’ union leaders continue to ignore science and push a political agenda.
“We have no choice but to cancel classes tomorrow,” Chicago Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said Wednesday night.
Coming off a two-week paid vacation, teachers deprived children of instruction Wednesday in the nation’s third-largest school district, after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) voted just before midnight to stay home and force disastrous “remote learning” on more than 300,000 students.
Chicago school leadership, which negotiated with the corrupt union Wednesday, correctly says the remote option is ineffective and detrimental to children’s mental health, especially poorer and minority students.
“Remote learning was a catastrophic failure, specifically for black students.”
Please watch this 🔥 interview with @jaketapper: https://t.co/s9wJZEivP5
— Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) January 6, 2022
Despite billions of taxpayer dollars on hand, the criminal union claims current protocols leave teachers and students at risk. CTU has proposed vague “metrics” for district-wide closures.
The district responded by offering guidelines for individual schools and will allow facilities to reinstate daily health screening questions for students and visitors that were required last academic year. The union is unlike to accept, because they do not care.
Related: Democrats and Republicans Lambaste Teachers’ Unions
Even Chicago’s left-wing mayor is irate at the selfishness of teachers and the union that protects them.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: "Enough is enough. We are standing firm. And we are going to fight to get our kids back in in-person learning. Period. Full stop." pic.twitter.com/qFo1qmAMEk
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 6, 2022
Many parents interviewed by media accused the teachers’ union of “fearmongering.”
No word yet from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who is considered a potential presidential candidate.
Sadly, other large school districts in liberal enclaves may follow Chicago’s anti-child lead — including New York City and a tony suburb just outside Washington, D.C.