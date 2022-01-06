Chicago Teachers Just Did It Again....

Chicago schools will not hold classes again Thursday, as teachers’ union leaders continue to ignore science and push a political agenda.

“We have no choice but to cancel classes tomorrow,” Chicago Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said Wednesday night.

Coming off a two-week paid vacation, teachers deprived children of instruction Wednesday in the nation’s third-largest school district, after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) voted just before midnight to stay home and force disastrous “remote learning” on more than 300,000 students.