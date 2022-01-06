News & Politics
Chicago Teachers Just Did It Again....

By A.J. Kaufman Jan 06, 2022 12:42 AM ET
Chicago schools will not hold classes again Thursday, as teachers’ union leaders continue to ignore science and push a political agenda.

“We have no choice but to cancel classes tomorrow,” Chicago Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said Wednesday night.

Coming off a two-week paid vacation, teachers deprived children of instruction Wednesday in the nation’s third-largest school district, after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) voted just before midnight to stay home and force disastrous “remote learning” on more than 300,000 students.

Chicago school leadership, which negotiated with the corrupt union Wednesday, correctly says the remote option is ineffective and detrimental to children’s mental health, especially poorer and minority students.

Despite billions of taxpayer dollars on hand, the criminal union claims current protocols leave teachers and students at risk. CTU has proposed vague “metrics” for district-wide closures.

The district responded by offering guidelines for individual schools and will allow facilities to reinstate daily health screening questions for students and visitors that were required last academic year. The union is unlike to accept, because they do not care.

Even Chicago’s left-wing mayor is irate at the selfishness of teachers and the union that protects them.

Many parents interviewed by media accused the teachers’ union of “fearmongering.”

No word yet from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who is considered a potential presidential candidate.

Sadly, other large school districts in liberal enclaves may follow Chicago’s anti-child lead — including New York City and a tony suburb just outside Washington, D.C.

 

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2005. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, Business Central Magazine, and is a semi-frequent guest on KNSI Radio, KTRH Radio, and The Ed Morrissey Show. A.J. and his wife currently reside along the Upper Mississippi River.
