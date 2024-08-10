Stories You May Have Missed This Week: The Walz Waltz

After weeks of considering Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) the runaway favorite in the Kamala Harris veepstakes, Kamala chose Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) on Monday. What was her thought process? Was it even her choice? Why did she go from wanting a "moderate" battleground state Democrat to ultimately choosing a radical leftist from a blue state? Meanwhile, recession fears grip the nation following the July job reports and the market crash.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

THE HIGHLIGHTS

THEY KEEP TRYING: Iranian assassination plot against Trump foiled.

WHERE IS JOE?: He's basically just a stand-in as president, isn't he?

IMPORTING TERROR: Biden-Harris released nearly 100 terror watchlist illegals into the U.S.

LEFTIST JUSTICE: What's happening in the U.K. will make your blood boil.

COUP COUP: Nancy Pelosi admits her role in ousting Biden.

DEBATES: Kamala ducks two of the three debates.

HAMAS 2.0: New leader, same terrorist organization.

CONSPIRACY: Body cam footage from the Trump assassination attempt leaves you wondering.

MASS DEPORTATIONS: America and Europe desperately need them.





RECESSION WATCH

Economic conditions have triggered the Sahm Rule, and fears of a recession are growing.

TRIGGERED: The most accurate recession indicator has been triggered.

BLACK MONDAY: NASDAQ has the worst day ever over recession fears.

IMPACT: Democrats don't think they win if they think the nation is headed for recession.

THE REAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: It's actually worse than you think it is.

BLAME TRUMP?: Kamala tries to blame looming recession on Trump.





COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week.

ROGER L. SIMON: Out of Africa.

BEN SHAPIRO: How Not to Pick a Jew for Vice President

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: Now Do You Believe Me That the Commies Are Coming?

CHRIS QUEEN: Celebrities Get Even More Ridiculous When They Stump for Harris and Walz

STEPHEN GREEN: Listen Up, I Think I Know How to Get Kamala Harris to Agree to a Debate...

RAYMOND IBRAHIM: Iraqi Christians’ Never-Ending ‘Black Day’

SCOTT PINSKER: The Reason Why the Right and Left Switched Sides on Free Speech

DAVID SOLWAY: The Olympic Boxing Scandal: a Thought Correction Is Needed





VIP

VIP

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members.

THE SQUAD: Don't read too much into their recent primary defeats.

DISGRACE: The two finalists for women's Olympic Boxing are men.

MISTAKE: What was Kamala thinking by picking Tim Walz?

WATERSHED: Two moments that decided the outcome of the election.

SECRET SERVICE: We have questions, they need to provide answers.

KAMALA BOUNCE: Maybe Trump will learn something from the recent polls.





CARTOON

A recession looms, and may already be here... but Kamala says she's proud of Bidenomics and that it is working.

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.





ONE LAST THING

Have you this this Trump ad yet? You really should.