Stories You May Have Missed This Week: The Walz Waltz

Matt Margolis | 8:34 AM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After weeks of considering Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) the runaway favorite in the Kamala Harris veepstakes, Kamala chose Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) on Monday. What was her thought process? Was it even her choice? Why did she go from wanting a "moderate" battleground state Democrat to ultimately choosing a radical leftist from a blue state? Meanwhile, recession fears grip the nation following the July job reports and the market crash.

Advertisement

Without further ado, here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

THEY KEEP TRYING: Iranian assassination plot against Trump foiled.

WHERE IS JOE?: He's basically just a stand-in as president, isn't he?

IMPORTING TERROR: Biden-Harris released nearly 100 terror watchlist illegals into the U.S.

LEFTIST JUSTICE: What's happening in the U.K. will make your blood boil. 

COUP COUP: Nancy Pelosi admits her role in ousting Biden.

DEBATES: Kamala ducks two of the three debates.

HAMAS 2.0: New leader, same terrorist organization.

CONSPIRACY: Body cam footage from the Trump assassination attempt leaves you wondering.

MASS DEPORTATIONS: America and Europe desperately need them.


RECESSION WATCH

Economic conditions have triggered the Sahm Rule, and fears of a recession are growing. 

TRIGGERED: The most accurate recession indicator has been triggered.

BLACK MONDAY: NASDAQ has the worst day ever over recession fears.

IMPACT:  Democrats don't think they win if they think the nation is headed for recession.

THE REAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: It's actually worse than you think it is.

Advertisement

BLAME TRUMP?: Kamala tries to blame looming recession on Trump.


COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week.

ROGER L. SIMON: Out of Africa.

BEN SHAPIRO: How Not to Pick a Jew for Vice President

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: Now Do You Believe Me That the Commies Are Coming?

CHRIS QUEEN: Celebrities Get Even More Ridiculous When They Stump for Harris and Walz

STEPHEN GREEN: Listen Up, I Think I Know How to Get Kamala Harris to Agree to a Debate...

RAYMOND IBRAHIM: Iraqi Christians’ Never-Ending ‘Black Day’

SCOTT PINSKER: The Reason Why the Right and Left Switched Sides on Free Speech

DAVID SOLWAY: The Olympic Boxing Scandal: a Thought Correction Is Needed


VIP 

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here

THE SQUAD: Don't read too much into their recent primary defeats.

DISGRACE: The two finalists for women's Olympic Boxing are men.

MISTAKE: What was Kamala thinking by picking Tim Walz?

Advertisement

WATERSHED: Two moments that decided the outcome of the election.

SECRET SERVICE: We have questions, they need to provide answers.

KAMALA BOUNCE: Maybe Trump will learn something from the recent polls.


CARTOON

A recession looms, and may already be here... but Kamala says she's proud of Bidenomics and that it is working.

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.


ONE LAST THING

Have you this this Trump ad yet? You really should.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Forget Bidenomics. 'Demonomics' Is the Key to a GOP Victory. Scott Pinsker
Newly Released Vegas Police Tapes Show Biden May Have Had a Lot More Than a Mild Sniffle Paula Bolyard
Biden's VA Forcing Veterans to Return Disability and Separation Payouts, Leaving Some Bankrupt Bryan S. Jung
The Race for Second Place: Who’s the Second Greatest Conservative Media Personality of All-Time? Scott Pinsker
West Coast, Messed Coast™: Hey Hollywood, How's That Defund the Police Thing Working Out for You? Victoria Taft
Did the Secret Service Abandon Trump in Butler? New Body Cam Videos Make You Wonder. Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Morning Briefing: Seriously, Cirque du Harris-Walz Is Going to Make Me Miss Biden
Rest Assured, the Biden-Harris Regime Is Still Tracking Terrorists. Just Not Ones You’d Expect.
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully - Replay
Advertisement