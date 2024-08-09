UK Citizens Are Being Locked Up for Social Media Posts While Violent Migrants Go Free

Rick Moran | 10:38 AM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Riots broke out in Great Britain after a British citizen born in Wales attacked a vacation dance class of little girls. Three died, and another 10 people were seriously wounded.

Someone on social media tried to connect the killer with the Muslim immigrant community. It was misinformation that led to riots across the UK, with dozens hurt and several police officers injured.

The response of politicians should have been an effort to lower the temperature and put rioters in jail. Instead, the British authorities have jailed people for presumed "hate speech" online. And they are begging citizens not to anger the Muslim community lest the violence escalate.

As for ordinary Brits, the authorities have ways to deal with haters. This woman tried to be nice to the bobbies. It didn't work.

How much longer can we resist the totalitarian urges that have overwhelmed Great Britain?

Here's a man who was given two years in jail for "gesticulating and shouting" at police officers.

Like most totalitarian governments, the British Labor government of Keir Starmer has devised a catchy saying to keep the internet clean and pure: "Think before you post."

Naturally, the liberty-loving posters on X had a lot to say about that.

And the ultimate question that the English should be asking but aren't: 

The U.S. First Amendment says that the government does not get to decide that question. Ordinary people may try to block speech they disagree with. Social media companies are within their rights to ban speech of which they do not approve.

But what the UK government is doing is no different than North Korea, Communist China, or any other oppressive police state that seeks to regulate what people say and what they think.

I'd like to say it could never happen here, but a recent poll by FIRE shows that 53% of Americans believe the First Amendment "goes too far in the rights it guarantees." Once you start putting unnecessary and illegal limits on free speech, you end up going to jail for "Facebook crimes" or worse.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

