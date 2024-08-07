Semi-Retired President Doesn't Appear to Be Doing Much of Anything

I argued with anyone who said that, just because "President" Biden had chosen not to run for re-election, he was therefore unfit to serve out his term as president and needed to step down at once. My argument was that it's perfectly possible for an 82-year-old to be a fit leader for another five months while also acknowledging that another four and a half years would be too much. And I stand by that argument because it was always hypothetical; it could be true for any 82-year-old. I wasn't specifically referring to Biden, because anyone can see he's not up to the job for the rest of his term.

And now that the Potemkin candidacy is over and there's reason to keep up the show, it appears that Team Biden has given up altogether on pretending that he is doing the job.

Political news site Roll Call maintains an objective calendar of the president's schedule, updated "at midnight Eastern Time, or when pushed out [by the White House] via social media, whichever is earlier." According to Roll Call's "President's Public Schedule," Biden last spoke in public nearly a week ago. At 10:40 on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 1, Biden undertook the strenuous 15-mile limo ride to Joint Base Andrews. There, he and Vice President Kamala Harris greeted the handful of Americans who had been freed from Russia as part of an international prisoner swap. As usual, Russia got back its criminal operatives in return for the innocent Americans it had swiped off the street to use as pawns on just such an occasion.

Footage of the event shows Biden greeting the released hostages with all the charisma of Grandpa Sawyer in the original "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" film. (Watch Grandpa here, if vintage horror film drama doesn't upset you. It's more yelling than gore.)

There's nothing this country can't do when we act together. pic.twitter.com/R2XYf8w6Br — President Biden (@POTUS) August 2, 2024

Before that appearance, you had to go back three full days to Monday, July 29, to find a public appearance by our fearless leader. Stalwart Biden was able to sit on cushy Air Force One for the three-hour flight to Austin, where he gave remarks at the LBJ Presidential Library to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. From there, he flew to Houston to "[pay] respects to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee." Then the important man was flown back to his bed in the White House.

Five days later, on Saturday, Aug. 3, whoever runs POTUS's social media posted a treacly propaganda video cut together from Biden's visit to Austin. It bore almost no resemblance to an actual in-person appearance by an alert president interacting with the public and/or the media:

President Lyndon B. Johnson fought like hell to give everyone a shot. He changed the way we live.



No one is more honored to receive an award in his name than me. pic.twitter.com/LBiAlLKoKU — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2024

In the 17 days since Biden dropped out of the race, that's pretty much it for public appearances.

He dropped out on Sunday, July 21. On Wednesday, July 24, he addressed the nation, shattering norms by giving a political speech attacking his opponent from the Oval Office in what may well have been pre-recorded remarks, for all anyone knows.

On Monday, Aug. 5, the "president" and the vice president-cum-replacement-presidential-candidate were bustled to the Situation Room for a photo shoot to simulate active leadership, lest anyone think the world was falling apart due to the leadership vacuum in Washington.

Earlier, @VP and I were briefed in the Situation Room on developments in the Middle East.



We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again.



We also… pic.twitter.com/kbRcVkW3ex — President Biden (@POTUS) August 5, 2024

"We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing," wrote the Biden Bot that posted the photo of Biden pretending to be in command.

Sure you did, playuh. Sure you did.

Biden seems to spend his time getting shuttled back and forth from the White House to Camp David to Delaware. The Roll Call public schedule shows him occasionally getting briefed on the activities of the Ivy League minions running the apparatus or "participating" in phone calls with world leaders. This happens maybe once or, at most, twice a day. On Thursday, July 25, he was present when Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House.

It's anyone's guess what he does the rest of the time. The vice president, who one might hope was filling in the leadership void, is instead gallivanting about, running for office.

As the world splinters and shudders and slips into war, there's no one at the wheel.