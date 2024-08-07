Celebrities Get Even More Ridiculous When They Stump for Harris and Walz

The coronation of Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for 2024 has awakened — something. From the hilarious “White Dudes for Kamala” to the resurrection of “I’m With Her,” the left has suddenly fallen head over heels for Cacklin’ Kamala and her sidekick, Tampon Tim.

Celebrities are making fools of themselves in support of this not-so-dynamic duo. Okay, celebrities make fools of themselves for all sorts of left-wing causes and personalities, but the Dems’ 2024 ticket is bringing out a special level of absurdity.

I’ll whet your appetite with two gems from Mark Hamill, who I’ll admit is the low-hanging fruit of left-wing celebrity nonsense:

You can do it, @RepsForHarris! And thank you for putting country over party. 🙏



PS: EVERY night is a good night to make MAGA nervous. https://t.co/N6o39eHmsx — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 5, 2024

TODAY 8/5- I'll be joining some of the funniest people on the planet in support of @KamalaHarris for President! (I promise to just listen & not tell a single knock-knock joke) Please JOIN US!!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDZqcCMVcX — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 5, 2024

That second event sounds like the least funny show I can think of.

On Monday, Lynda Carter went from Wonder Woman to “I wonder about you, woman” with a post on X that read, “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I support a free and thriving America where women have control over their own bodies, children are safe from gun violence, our economy is competitive, and we have a fighting chance against climate change.” That’s bad enough, but Carter also decided to get salty with people who disagreed with her in the comments.

“Another elite speaks out while Americans struggle to make ends meet. Credit card debt has hit an all-time high, with many relying on credit just for daily expenses. As of this morning, those with 401(k)s have lost 30 to 50% due to the #KamalaCrash,” wrote one commenter. “I won’t even mention the immigration crisis, the fentanyl epidemic, or the homelessness affecting every major city in the U.S. There's nothing wonder about this woman's impact.”

Carter replied with as much outrage as she could muster, writing, “If you denigrate one woman, you denigrate us all. When you assault one woman, you assault us all. If you mock one woman, you mock us all. Those men must know they are simply cowards among real men.” Sure, Lynda.

She told another commenter that she “won’t shut up” even as she claimed to speak for all women. Remember, if Lynda Carter says it, no one can disagree.

Next, we go from defiant to pathetic. Ben Stiller made this ridiculous statement as he made a $150,000 donation to the Harris campaign:

Ben Stiller says he wishes he was black.



"You know, I'm Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black. Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black." pic.twitter.com/MRBtSkLpaA — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 6, 2024

Imagine the outrage if a conservative said that he wanted to be a different race. This is something only a spoiled, rich, progressive celebrity can get away with saying, and the left will give him bonus points for saying it as he donates to Kamala’s campaign.

Left-wing entertainers are ridiculous, and the way they’re bending over backward for the most radical presidential ticket in history makes them even more irritating. Let’s fight back by standing up for conservative values and truth-telling.

