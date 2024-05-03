Mark Hamill's Political Opinions Belong in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Saturday, May 4, is Star Wars Day, so as a fan of the original trilogy and some (though by far not all) of the other Star Wars content, I thought it would be fun to bring you the latest unintentionally hilarious utterances from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Hamill has always been a man of the left, but he’s one of those who allowed Donald Trump to break him. To borrow a trope from the Star Wars franchise, the Trump Derangement Syndrome is strong with this one, and he doesn’t mind letting it show.

The Star Wars star doesn’t mind making dumb political statements from time to time. Back during the debate over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, the left saddled the legislation with the false “Don’t Say Gay” moniker. Hamill must have thought that “Don’t Say Gay” was actually part of the bill, so he chimed in with the most idiotic take imaginable:

gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gaygay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay

🌈 https://t.co/8IroJDi5bN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 8, 2022

He also recently endorsed London’s radical leftist mayor Sadiq Khan for reelection, even though Khan’s policies have hurt the city drastically — and despite the fact that Hamill isn’t British but lived in London long before Khan was mayor.

I LOVE London! Lived there for years while filming & our 1st child was born there, in St. John's Wood. I wholeheartedly support Sadiq Khan for Mayor on May 2. He’s been a driving force in cleaning up London’s air & choosing #HopeOverFear



For a fairer, safer & greener London,… pic.twitter.com/4KxCLQZgOo — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 30, 2024

Advertisement

Hamill also has a tradition on X/Twitter throughout the month of May where he posts a daily “May the…” and makes a play on each day’s date. Sometimes he’s funny; other times, the tweets are groanworthy. So far this month, however, he has decided to make his May tweets insufferable by bringing politics into them.

Recommended: Biden, the UN, and Big Tech Are All About Press Freedom — Unless You Go Against the Narrative

On May 1, Hamill made a fairly bland statement declaring his love for Joe Biden.

May The First Not Quench Your Thirst For Biden’s Re-election!#BidenHarris2024 🇺🇸 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 2, 2024

Rather than stepping on the toes of our friends at Twitchy, I’ll let you read the replies on your own time. Plenty of right-thinking folks are trolling him for his mindless Biden love.

On May 2, Hamill demonstrated the kind of political analysis that could only come from a cosseted Hollywood celebrity.

May The Second Biden Administration Be As Productive and Successful As The 1st — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 2, 2024

Once again, commenters slammed this post, many of them including statistics that show just how dangerous to this country the Biden years have been.

On May 3, Hamill stretched both language and logic to come up with something artfully stupid:

May The Third Be Absurd That The Guy Who Tried To Steal A Fair Election Is Allowed To Run Again — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 3, 2024

He’s getting ratioed pretty impressively. Keep up the good work, Conservative X/Twitter.

We’re only three days into the month, but if these tweets are any indication, we may want to wish for the end of the month to come quickly. Or we might want to petition Elon Musk for one of those Facebook-style “mute for 30 days” options because Hamill is going to be especially annoying all month.

Advertisement

To borrow another Star Wars phrase, these aren’t the political opinions you’re looking for.

I've made this comparison before, but the Biden administration is the evil Galactic Empire, and conservatives are the plucky Rebel Alliance trying to take on the authoritarians. You can help us defeat this wretched hive of scum and villainy by becoming a PJ Media VIP member.

When you become a VIP Member, you won't be saying, "It's a trap" because you get amazing benefits like exclusive content, podcasts, access to the comments section, and an ad-free experience. You're also helping us in our efforts to report the truth, expose the left, and have loads of fun while we're doing it.

Better yet, if you use the discount code SAVEAMERICA, you'll get 50% off, so you won't have a bad feeling about paying for your VIP membership.

Help us by becoming a VIP member today. You might not be our only hope, but you'll help us defeat Emperor Biden.