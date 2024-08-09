Nancy Pelosi Finally Admits Her Role in the Biden Coup

Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi denied playing any part in the coup against Joe Biden.

“No, I wasn’t a leader of any pressure party,” she told CBS News' Lesley Stahl. “Well, let me say things that I didn’t do. I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, ‘I never called anybody.’ What I’m saying is, I had confidence that the president would make the proper choice for our country, whatever that would be, and I said that. ‘Whatever that is, we’ll go with.’”

Advertisement

She even went so far as to claim that she never saw any cognitive decline in Joe Biden and that he deserves to be on Mount Rushmore.

However, in a more recent interview with The New Yorker, she basically said the opposite.

“I love him so much. I think he’s been a really a fantastic president of the United States. So I really wanted him to make a decision of a better campaign. Because they were not facing the fact of what was happening,” Pelosi explained. “Just a little background. I’ve never been that impressed with his political operation.”

"They won the White House, bravo,” Pelosi continued. “But so my concern was this ain’t happening and we have to make a decision for this to happen and the president has to make the decision for that to happen. Let me just say, I won’t say necessarily I knew what I was doing at that time. I knew what I was doing in the whole... thing, not just that ship.”

"And what was that?" the interviewer asked.

“That Donald Trump would never set foot in the White House again.”

Nancy Pelosi officially takes credit for getting rid of Joe Biden and says she’s never been that impressed with his political operation.



He’s out and he’s history, wonder why she’s still going after him? pic.twitter.com/wgpPzYLmOT — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 8, 2024

Advertisement

Everyone could see that Joe Biden was reluctant to leave the race, but, as we previously reported, heavyweights within the Democratic Party—like Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and the influential megadonors—left him with no choice. After weeks of Biden refusing to drop out, they resorted to blackmailing him: either he stepped down voluntarily or they would move to invoke the 25th Amendment. Sources say that Pelosi, Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were all involved in the effort, and that Obama was the one who ultimately told Biden that even Kamala was on board to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Related: Harris Is Scared, and Even Her Biggest Defenders Know It

Biden, reportedly furious over how this unfolded, endorsed Kamala Harris out of revenge, convinced she couldn't win the election. The Biden campaign had been quietly polling Harris against Donald Trump, and Biden was certain he was the only Democrat who could defeat Trump. Even Barack Obama didn’t endorse Harris right away, as he doubts her chances against Trump and was reportedly blindsided by Biden’s endorsement. Biden’s move quickly united the party behind Harris, eliminating any chance of an open process. Obama likely never anticipated Biden backing the very person who supported ousting him via the 25th Amendment.

Advertisement

Pelosi may never admit to the juiciest parts of the story, but she obviously could no longer deny being a part of the coup.