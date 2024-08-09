Biden-Harris Admin Has Released Almost 100 Terror Watchlist Illegals Into U.S.

At least 99 potential terrorists have been released into America thanks to disastrous Democrat border policies.

The Two Stooges Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been a twin wrecking ball for U.S. border security. Under their watch, hordes of gang members, foreign agents, criminals, and even terrorists have arrived to benefit from American taxpayers’ money and Democrat callousness to citizens’ safety.

On 9/11, a mere 19 terrorists managed to kill nearly 3,000 people. More than five times that number of jihadis have been released into America thanks to Biden and Harris. And the Harris-Walz ticket stands for more of the same open borders nightmare.

The House Judiciary Committee has just issued the interim report, “Terror at Our Door: How the Biden-Harris Administration’s Open-Border Policies Undermine National Security and Endanger Americans.” The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released an estimated 88.5% of the illegals it has encountered under Biden-Harris, or more than 5.4 million from the Southwest border alone.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), “at least” 99 of the released migrants were on the FBI’s “Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS)”, or the “terror watchlist”. In fact, an illegal alien on the terror watchlist was just arrested and released after trying to breach a Marine base. The Biden-Harris administration could care less about the safety and security of American citizens.

CIS’s Andrew R. Arthur wrote:

According to CBP’s “Enforcement Statistics” web page, Border Patrol agents have apprehended 94 aliens on the terrorist watchlist in the first nine months of FY 2024, 93 at the Southwest border and one at the Northern border. They join 172 other watchlisted aliens apprehended by Border Patrol agents in FY 2023 (169 at the Southwest border, three at the Northern border), 98 apprehended in FY 2022 (all at the Southwest border), and 16 in FY 2021 (15 at the Southwest border, one at the Northern border). By contrast, a grand total of three aliens on the terrorist watchlist were nabbed by Border Patrol agents in FY 2019, all at the Northern border.

The increase is a “red flag” bigger than a circus tent that we’re witnessing a dangerous security crisis.

For instance, I reported in June that ICE had arrested eight migrants, suspected terrorists, who were previously “vetted” and released by the Biden-Harris administration. At least 27 migrants on the terror watchlist were released on bond, according to CIS.

Arthur highlighted one previous and shocking case of Biden-Harris administration negligence:

DHS had released yet another watchlisted alien, Issam Bazzi, in November 2021, after encountering him crossing the southwest border illegally. Despite “high[ly] derogatory information” in the FBI’s database, DHS decided to release Bazzi into the U.S. because he was overweight and may have been susceptible to COVID-19 in an ICE detention facility.

We know that Harris is happy to have open borders. But so is Walz, her selected running mate. He joked that he’d invest in a ladder factory to help illegals get over Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, and the Washington Examiner reported that, as governor of Minnesota, Walz’s track record has been pro-“sanctuary” policies. In other words, he wants to welcome floods of illegal aliens and protect them from legal authorities.

If we don’t want to see a Jihad revolution here in America even more devastating than 9/11 or the massacre Israel experienced on Oct. 7, 2023, we need to vote in politicians who are tough on border security this November.