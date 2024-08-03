Harris Blames Bad Economy On — Who Else?

Vice President or Something Kamala Harris has just gotten some bad news in her quest to become the next person to pretend to be president of the United States, if she isn’t doing that already: the Biden regime Labor Department on Friday released a jobs report that shows that job growth is cratering while unemployment is rising. As job growth has been one of the chimerical accomplishments that Old Joe and his henchmen have most often touted as evidence of the “success” of the regime, this was the last thing the woman whom we now all love and admire wanted to hear. Her handlers, however, were ready with an altogether unsurprising, albeit improbable, explanation.

Harris for President spokesperson James Singer apparently kept a straight face as he made the announcement: "Donald Trump failed Americans as president, costing our economy millions of jobs, and bringing us to the brink of recession." That guy again! Does Bad Orange Man never rest in his quest to destroy America?

Not only is President Trump at the moment sitting in the Oval Office plotting ways to damage the economy, but Singer is here to tell us that the man whom Democrats consider to be the focus of evil in the modern world is threatening to do even more: "Now, he’s promising even more damage with a Project 2025 agenda that will decimate the middle class and increase taxes on working families, while ripping away health care, raising prescription drug costs, and cutting Social Security and Medicare — all while making his billionaire donors richer."

Project 2025 is, of course, the agenda that Trump has repudiated many times, but just as with the trans madness and so much else, the Biden-Harris regime has never let reality get in the way of their narrative. And so apparently James Singer, and maybe even her cackling boss, would have us believe that Donald Trump is still president, and has been for the last three and a half years, and so it is his fault that the economy is so bad.

Singer did drop a hint that maybe he has an inkling that someone else has been president since Jan. 20, 2021: "We’ve made significant progress, but Vice President Harris knows there’s more work to do to lower costs for families." In saying even this, however, Singer is venturing out onto dangerous ground, for Old Joe and regime apparatchiks have repeatedly touted their supposedly tremendous success in jobs growth, but if Singer talks too much about there being “more work to do to lower costs for families,” he risks exposing the Biden regime for the abject failure that it actually is.

The Biden regime has frequently touted its job growth numbers and compared them favorably to Trump’s, while never acknowledging that this growth is largely illusory, based on the post-lockdown resumption of normal business practices, not on some economic magic of the Biden regime. Nonetheless, the regime has consistently portrayed the senescent corruptocrat in the Oval Office as some kind of economic wizard, even coining the term “Bidenomics” to try to hoodwink Americans into thinking that any improvement in the economy was due to Old Joe’s wise management.

Nonetheless, Singer said that once she is the Oval Office figurehead, Harris "will make building up the middle class the defining goal of her presidency, taking on greedy corporations that are price gouging consumers, banning hidden fees, and capping unfair rent increases and drug costs." Wait: Biden didn’t do all that already?

Apparently not. Fox News reported Friday that “the Harris campaign’s comments come as U.S. job growth cooled sharply in July while the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to the highest level in nearly three years. The Labor Department on Friday reported that employers added 114,000 jobs in July, missing the 175,000 gain forecast by LSEG economists. The unemployment rate also unexpectedly inched higher to 4.3% against expectations that it would hold steady at 4.1%.” This was “the highest level for the jobless rate since October 2021.” Let’s see: who was president of the United States then?

Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, injected a note of sanity amid all this madness: "Kamala Harris has proudly and repeatedly celebrated her role as Joe Biden’s co-pilot on ‘Bidenomics.’ She cast tie-breaking votes in the Senate for spending that put inflation on steroids, and despite the evidence that America’s working families are hurting, she tells us these failed plans are working. The basic necessities of food, gas and housing are less affordable, unemployment is rising, and Kamala doesn’t seem to care." That’s right. And in no rational way can it be blamed on the left’s Emmanuel Goldstein, Donald Trump.