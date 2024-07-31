Killing of Hamas Top Dog Highlights Question for U.S.: Who’s In Charge Here?

To hear the establishment media tell it, the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has brought the world perilously close to a full-scale war in the Middle East and maybe even a world war. In this hour of crisis, one would expect America’s leaders to be way out front, working energetically to protect the American people, our allies, and American interests, trying to calm the international situation. Instead, the episode has once again raised the question: who exactly are America’s leaders?

The killing of Haniyeh has led to a spate of ludicrous establishment media headlines labeling this bloodthirsty terrorist “moderate and pragmatic.” This is all part of the media line that, as AP put it, Haniyeh’s death risks triggering all-out regional war: in the media’s kindergarten-level understanding of the situation, Haniyeh was the one Hamas leader who wanted a ceasefire, and with him dead, the warmongers have total control. The propaganda mills known as news outlets never bother to inform their remaining readers that a ceasefire would allow Hamas to survive, as Israel has vowed to fight on until it is destroyed.

This means that Haniyeh was no Gandhiesque lover of peace; he was just a shrewd tactician. Undeniably, however, tensions are extremely high; consequently, it was imperative for the Biden regime to show that it was on top of the situation. And so on Wednesday afternoon, Karine Jean-Pierre held a press briefing. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meanwhile, disclaimed all American involvement in the killing of Haniyeh: “This is something we were not aware of or involved in.”

That’s understandable. Given the Biden regime’s multiple betrayals of Israel and funding of Iran, it’s no surprise that the Israelis, whom the whole world assumes to be behind the killing of the Hamas leader, would opt not to inform their putative allies of their plans. The wisdom of that decision was underscored when Blinken added that he was still committed to the keep-Hamas-alive ceasefire plan: “But I can tell you that the imperative of getting a ceasefire, the importance that that has for everyone, remains.”

Biden regime spokesman John Kirby had the same line, saying that it was "too soon to know" how the killing of Haniyeh would affect ceasefire talks, but "this doesn't mean we are going to stop working on it." Of course. And according to Axios, “three U.S. officials” said that “the Biden administration is ‘very concerned’ the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh could derail negotiations over the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal and increase the risk of a regional war.”

Who were those officials? Axios didn’t say, but at least these regime wonks had something to say. Notably mum were Old Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, at least one of whom is supposed to be president of the United States. As of Wednesday afternoon, the @POTUS and @VP accounts on X, as well as the @JoeBiden and @Kamala Harris accounts, said nothing about the killing of Haniyeh at all.

Searches for “Biden reaction to Haniyeh killing” and “Harris reaction to Haniyeh killing” likewise turned up nothing. Google’s search results have lately been markedly more biased and politically weighted than usual, but the bias is for Harris and Biden, not against them, and so if either of them had said anything about this, Google wouldn’t hide it away.

It is hard to escape the impression that at this time of high international tension, the U.S. is leaderless and rudderless. Even the figureheads and their handlers are too busy with efforts to install Harris in the White House for four more years, or eight if the country lasts that long under her socialist misrule, to be concerned with trivial matters such as foreign policy.

As they are far-left America-Last socialists to a man, and to a woman and a trans nonbinary whatever, that is for the best: they would only make things worse. Nonetheless, the American people deserve better. The Biden regime’s non-response to the death of Haniyeh reveals that the clique that is running the Executive Branch at this point is only concerned with perpetuating its own power, not in the slightest degree with safeguarding the interests of the American people. Can the 25th Amendment be used against both Biden and Harris?