Iraqi Christians’ Never-Ending ‘Black Day’

Yesterday, on Aug. 6, the Christians of Iraq commemorated the tenth anniversary of “The Black Day” — when the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) invaded northern Iraq, where most of that nation’s Christian minorities live(d), beginning on Aug. 6, 2014.

The atrocities then committed — and which were correctly labeled genocide by the international community — were unimaginable: I personally remember going through and still have access to numerous reports, many in non-English languages, on how ISIS butchered, crucified, enslaved, raped, bought, and sold Christians as if they were chattel — not to mention the bombing or burning of countless, often ancient heritage-site churches and monasteries.

Incidentally, and striking closer to home, it should be remembered that one of the main reasons that an otherwise small band of terrorists was able to conquer the large Christian populations of Northern Iraq is because the latter were disarmed by their government and thus unable to fight back. As John Zmirak of The Stream wrote,

[Iraq’s Christians were] kept disarmed, politically powerless, but physically safe by a regime that valued its credentials as religiously tolerant. The U.S. invasion in 2003 destroyed the regime of Saddam Hussein, dissolved the Baathist party, and unleashed the long-simmering forces of inter-religious hatred… The one group which all the others saw no reason to protect, and which many scapegoated for the invasion by U.S. “crusaders,” were the helpless local Christians.

Be that as it may, and as fitting as it is to remember the “Black Day” that unleashed ISIS on the Christians of Northern Iraq, it is equally important to remember that the plight of Iraq’s Christians — one of the oldest Christian communities in the world — began well before the advent of ISIS and continues to the present moment. In other words, ISIS was always only the icing on the jihadist cake, one which continues to be dished out to Christians, even if in smaller slices.

Everything went downhill for Iraq’s Christians following the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 and subsequent toppling of Saddam Hussein. Whatever his faults, Saddam was a secularist — meaning that his internal enemies were the same enemies of Christians: observant (“radical”) Muslims who, just as they disliked Christian “infidels,” also disliked and sought to overthrow Saddam for not being a “true” Muslim — for being an apostate as they had long characterized him. As such, he kept them suppressed, which indirectly benefited Christians.

As one leading Vatican official once put it, Christians, “paradoxically, were more protected under the dictatorship [of Saddam Hussein].”

Once he was toppled, the genie — or jihadi — bottle was uncorked: “militant” Muslims everywhere — many of them presented by the mainstream media as U.S. allies and “freedom fighters” — began to exercise sharia (as they later did in Libya, Yemen, Egypt, and Syria under the Obama-sponsored guise of an “Arab Spring”).

Here, for example, is a telling excerpt from an article I wrote in April 2011 — three years before ISIS even existed and had not yet caused the “Black Day”:

Again, keep in mind that the Muslims doing this were not yet ISIS, as ISIS would not even become an entity till 2013. They were just “militant” Muslims who hated Christians for the same reason their ancestors hated and ruthlessly subjugated Christians: Islam, which exploits innate tribalism, makes a detested enemy of the “other” — in this case, the non-Muslim, the infidel, who is to be abused, plundered, and slaughtered at will.

That the real issue was an uncorked Islam, as opposed to an organization called ISIS, is further apparent in the fact that, long after ISIS has been gone, Christians continue to suffer persecution and discrimination — at the hands of regular Iraqi citizens and even the U.S.-installed government no less.

Since late 2017, when ISIS was officially defeated in Iraq, Christians have continued to be physically attacked, including with knives; Christian shops have been firebombed; Christian churches invaded; Christian lands burned, and Christian homes illegally seized — always with the Iraqi government looking the other way.

None of this should be surprising: mainstream Iraqi clerics — Sunnis and Shias, neither “radicals” — continue to spew hate for infidels from their minbars. One Muslim leader on the government’s pay described Christians as “infidels and polytheists,” stressing the need for “jihad” against them.

Discussing Islam’s correct approach to non-Muslims, the Grand Ayatollah Ahmad al-Baghdadi, Iraq’s top cleric, even went so far as to say on live television:

If they are people of the book [Jews and Christians] we demand of them the jizya—and if they refuse, then we fight them. That is if he is Christian. He has three choices: either convert to Islam, or, if he refuses and wishes to remain Christian, then pay the jizya [and live according to dhimmi rules]. But if they still refuse—then we fight them, and we abduct their women, and destroy their churches—this is Islam!

In a Dec. 30, 2022, interview, Louis Raphaël I Sako, the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon, discussed the continuing plight of Christians in post-ISIS Iraq. After saying that Christian minors continue to be pressured to convert to Islam and that sharia is being imposed on Christians, he added:

The [Iraqi] constitution talks about freedom of conscience, but it is just on paper. This mentality and these practices—all this inherited tradition—must end. The world has become a global village. Just look at the Muslims abroad. When I visit abroad and meet with heads of state, I see that the Muslims there have the same rights as the Christians and atheists. Here, however, I am treated as a second-class citizen.

Almost as if to prove him right, the most recent form of Iraqi persecution comes directly from Abdul Latif Rashid, the president of Iraq, and is directed against the Chaldean Patriarch himself. According to a 2023 report, “Under mounting pressure from a pro-Iran militia group, the Iraqi president earlier this month revoked a decade-old decree that formally recognized Chaldean Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako and granted him powers over Christian endowment affairs.”

Christians are convinced that this move was meant to facilitate the further confiscation of their property, which began under ISIS. In the words of Diya Butrus Slewa, a human rights activist from Ainkawa, “This is a political maneuver to seize the remainder of what Christians have left in Iraq and Baghdad and to expel them. Unfortunately, this is a blatant targeting of the Christians and a threat to their rights.”

Other Christians gathered in peaceful protests, holding up “placards telling the Iraqi government that they had committed ‘enough injustice’ against the long-suffering Christian community.” Another sign read:

Mr. President, the protector of the constitution should not violate the constitution. The Iraqi president orders the displacement of Christians, and opens the way for violating the property of the Chaldean Church which represents nearly 80 percent of Christians in Iraq and Kurdistan.

In short, Iraq’s Christians have gone from having ISIS, a terrorist organization, persecute them, to the U.S.-sponsored president of Iraq persecuting them, if in an admittedly less sensationalist form (hence why zero coverage from the “mainstream media”).

This should make clear that ISIS was never the cause, but rather an overt symptom of the persecution of Christians in Iraq and the broader Middle East. The true cause — Islamic hostility and contempt for “infidels” — remains alive and well, not least because it must never be named or acknowledged.

And so, although it began ten years ago yesterday, Iraq’s Christians continue to live under a “Black Day” — one that has not seen a sunrise for a decade.