The Morning Briefing: Michelle Obama Is the New Gavin Newsom in the Biden Dementia Sweepstakes

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yarndell still had a twitch in his right eye from the trauma of accidentally wandering into “Speedo Square Dance Club” at the community center.

Advertisement

The game is still afoot, and apparently a new player has moved into the Number One spot.

For a news cycle, anyway.

It seems like we delve into the speculation about who will replace Joe Biden when the Democrats finally decide that he has Longest COVID Ever and put him on one last Amtrak back to Delaware. It’s getting an “office pool” feel to it. Buy in for $25, correctly pick the date the Dems nuke Sir Sniffsalot and who his replacement will be and the prize is yours.

Each time one of these discussions comes up, I’m the lone killjoy voice pointing out that Kamala Harris isn’t going anywhere but up if Old Joe is pushed aside. Until recently, anyway. Some of my colleagues are coming around now.

For today’s Briefing, however, I’ll play along and pretend that the Dems can bring in David Copperfield and make the Vice President of the United States disappear.

Until now, the popular choice among prognosticators for the role of Savior of the Democrats has been California Gov. Gavin Newsom. There has been a contingent insisting that Michelle Obama would be the one on the white horse though. They’ve been hanging around in the background until now. Then Ted Cruz went and pushed her to the front of the line, which Ben wrote about yesterday. Here’s a tweet he shared in the post:

NEW: Senator Ted Cruz believes Biden will *not* be the 2024 Democrat candidate & thinks the Democrats will "parachute" in… wait for it… Michelle Obama. “The Democrat kingmakers [will] jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama." “And so when I see the media turning… pic.twitter.com/G5x0PmvR5G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 21, 2023

Advertisement

And here are Ben’s thoughts on the subject:

So I believe Ted Cruz’s analysis is likely to pan out. The new nominee has to be a female Person of Color™ with national name recognition and favorability ratings higher than 40%. The only monkey wrench in the operation would be whether Michelle Obama could be cajoled into signing onto the project. The Obamas have done very well for themselves in retirement, seemingly above the fray (although they are very much still involved in Democrat operations). But, given enough pressure and consternation about the prospect of Trump Round II, I do believe she could be talked into running.

I’m a big fan of Cruz’s, but I’m not having any of this and I never have. Ben briefly alludes to one of the biggest stumbling blocks, and Athena covers it in detail in a recent VIP post: the Obamas are killing it financially in private life.

The money is, of course, a heavy deciding factor here, but so is something I heard when His High Holiness the Lightbringer was leaving office that I truly believe. A good friend of mine who is a political junkie told me that she thinks the Obamas are motivated by being celebrities. That’s the dream for them.

Bingo.

Politics feels to me like it was a means to an end for them. We live in a time when Washington politicians are hanging around long past their “best by” dates because they’re too addicted to the game to let it go. It’s often tough to believe that not every politician wants to stay a politician forever. The Obamas are Hollywood players now, that’s a pretty sweet gig.

Advertisement

I wrote last week that I didn’t think that Michelle Obama wanted to get a day job, and I wasn’t being flippant.

By the way, Kamala Harris is still around.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Thanks to our editor Chris Queen for this one.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. UNCANNY! FBI Predicted Those Jan 6 Riots They Instigated

BREAKING: Widespread Mass Looting Underway in Philly [Video & Live Police Scanner]

Polish Official Calls for Extradition of Ex-SS Member Praised in Canadian Parliament

The Treacherous Way West Coast, Messed Coast™ Governors Threaten the Gun Rights of All Americans

#TrueStory. Biden Never Would Have Joined the UAW Picket Line If Not for Trump

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Gird Your Livers and Join Me for Wednesday’s GOP Debate Drunkblog

Exclusive: Mich. Congressional Candidate Calls for Americans with ‘Intestinal Fortitude’ This Election

Ted Cruz Predicts ‘Significant’ Chance Democrats Swap Michelle Obama for Biden

Here’s What Would Happen if Biden Took a Bad Fall

The Abstraction of Christianity

Advertisement

Propaganda Fail: More Americans Are Supporting Bigger Families

This Week in History: Christians Take the Offensive Against Islamic Tyranny

Hunter Biden Received $260,000 in Wires From China. Guess Where They Were Sent.

Remain Calm! All Is Well! NYPD to Release Security Robot

Schadenfreude II: Chickenhawk Lindsey Graham Booed AGAIN at South Carolina Trump Rally

SHOT. Tensions Near Boiling Point as Criminal Activity Grows in Chicago Migrant Shelters

CHASER. Some Workers at Chicago Migrant Shelters Making $200 an Hour

Oh. Trump Says, ‘This Country Is Finished’ if He Doesn’t Win in 2024

Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani Over Laptop, Alleges Tampering

Tucker Carlson Drops Massive Truth Bomb About Abortion

Townhall Mothership

Oops. CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air

And a breakfast burrito. Ana Navarro Has Some Thoughts on Whether Menendez Will Resign

Nicole Malliotakis Praises Judge’s Order Closing Migrant Shelter on Staten Island

Biden’s Dog Bit Someone…for the Eleventh Time

Newsom signs bills forcing gun owners to pay “sin tax” and curbing the right to carry

Cam&Co. Anti-2A activists ramp up demonization of gun industry

New York’s ammo background checks are still a chaotic mess

#Popcorn. NY Times readers let Ibram Kendi have it

Target will close nine stores in San Francisco, Oakland, Portland and Seattle citing retail theft

Advertisement

Has Bill Gates bailed out on the climate crisis?

Biden Calling LL Cool J ‘Boy’ Isn’t Going Over Well With Black Americans

We Finally Get Details About the Biden Classified Doc Investigation, but Media Spin Is Already Underway

JPMorgan Pays the Bill for Enabling Jeffrey Epstein, Forks Over $75 Million to U.S. Virgin Islands

That’s some wicked side-eye: Biden speaks at UAW picket line and it isn’t well-received

CDC: If you’ve had a problem finding the new vaccine, more is on the way!

Hillary Clinton’s portrait unveiled at the State Department

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Michelle Obama Will Never, Ever, Ever Run for President

Another Baby Formula Shortage Could Be on the Way

Are Public Schools Finished Post-COVID?

What Explains the Failure of Recent Radical Left Movements?

I’m So Done With Kari Lake — and You Should Be, too

Social Justice™ Activists Slam The New Yorker as ‘Ableist,’ ‘Ageist’ For Cover Depicting Biden, McConnell Using Walkers

The Democrats Are Planning to Dispute the 2024 Election If Trump Wins. Here’s How We Know.

Around the Interwebz

Screamfest Horror Film Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup With Eddie Alcazar’s ‘Divinity’ Set For Opening Night

Can you melt eggs? Quora’s AI says “yes,” and Google is sharing the result

Advertisement

How Cults and Religious Groups Forever Changed American Food

Bee Me

Biden Insists UAW Workers Get 300 Days Of Annual Vacation Like He Does https://t.co/itoOhEmTgp pic.twitter.com/TeqwqGT4cr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 26, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Sponsabo te mihi in sempiternum (Song of Songs 2:12), 1967 https://t.co/SGvVmfFJle pic.twitter.com/nXgEVjCKmf — Salvador Dali (@artist_dali) September 26, 2023