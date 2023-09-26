Gird Your Livers and Join Me for Wednesday's GOP Debate Drunkblog

GOP Debate number two (insert kindergarten-level joke here) is tomorrow night and, even though former President Donald Trump won’t participate, it still ought to be another fun one. Maybe, as some say, these contests are really just auditions for Trump’s veep pick. And to that, I say, “So what?” If Trump’s the guy again in 2024, let his veep get used to the slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune now, because the primary ain’t nothin’ compared to what the Democrats and the Mainstream Media (but I repeat myself) will dish out during the general.

Advertisement

So I’ll be at my desk, as is my ancient custom, liveblogging the debate with the aid of a lovely adult beverage or three. I think this time it’ll be martinis, while the weather is still sunny and warmish. I hope you’ll join me in our lively comments section, which is reserved just for our VIP and VIP Gold supporters.

Before we get to tomorrow night’s festivities, let me tell you something I found out today.

I don’t usually brag about my own stuff but last week I wrote a column I was proud of, one that moved a number of readers. It was headlined “They Were Too Young to Consent but Now They’re Old Enough to Sue,” and it’s about one of the most encouraging trends in our troubled society.

Some young adults, who had been basically rushed or emotionally blackmailed into “transitioning,” are now detransitioning as best they’re able. Their bodies will never fully function again, thanks to unnecessary mastectomies and endless hormone injections that also left permanent changes. One brave young lady is suing the doctors and the medical facilities that did these things to her.

It was my privilege — albeit an emotionally draining one — to share her story with you.

Advertisement

Google saw fit to demonetize my column, recklessly and untruthfully labeling it as “dangerous and derogatory content.” You can read it (or reread it) yourself and know the truth that Google and the other Big Tech Powers That Be don’t want you to read or share.

Don’t worry about me — PJ Media pays me whether or not ads are allowed by Google to run on my columns. But PJ Media has to keep the lights on, they have to keep the servers running.

That’s why we created our VIP subscription service, filled with all sorts of exclusive goodies like video live chats and podcasts with your favorite writers — and no ads, even when I’m not being all “dangerous and derogatory.” More importantly, VIP allows you to keep getting the good stuff you can’t get anywhere else. Most importantly, your subscription prevents Google and Big Tech from silencing us, from shutting us down — because you know that’s what they want.

The next time I get to share a moving and important story like the one from last week, I’m going to have to put it behind the VIP paywall. I hate to do it, but I hope you’ll be one of my VIPs back there with me, saying and sharing the things we aren’t supposed to even whisper.

Advertisement

If that doesn’t sound like something you can do, please remember that my drunkblogs are, now and forever, open to the public (even if the nearly troll-free comments section remains a VIP exclusive). But if you can become part of our growing legion of supporters, also please remember to use my DRUNKBLOG promo code for a YUGE 50% off.

See you Wednesday night — can’t wait!

Recommended: UNCANNY! FBI Predicted Those Jan 6 Riots They Instigated