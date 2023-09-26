Tucker Carlson Drops Massive Truth Bomb About Abortion

One of the many reasons that former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson is so popular among average Americans and conservatives is that he is willing to go all-in when it comes to standing on his principles and values. He will state the truth that many are afraid to say. His willingness to do this on a major network like Fox is what built him a loyal audience that followed him after he was released from the network.

At first, this might have seemed like a curse. But it has proven to be a blessing in disguise for Carlson, as he no longer has to worry about losing his job for speaking his mind in full. And that is exactly what he did during a recent address he delivered before a group of Christians, dealing with the topic of abortion.

According to TheBlaze, Carlson let the dog off the leash. He informed the faithful followers of Christ in the audience that a person who is advocating for abortion, which is the murder of innocent children in their mother’s womb, is “your enemy.” He pointed out that this awful procedure is an old, vile, evil “religious rite” that is, in his words, “as old as time.”

Carlson is right. If you look back through history, thousands of years before Christianity itself was birthed, many ancient religions used to sacrifice babies and young children to various “deities” in hopes of having financial or material blessings. To this day, that’s still the main reason abortions are performed.

The address was delivered at the Center for Christian Virtue’s most recent gala held in Cleveland, Ohio.

Carlson stated that both he and his family decided to ditch the Episcopal Church because it was no longer faithful to biblical truth but had transformed into what he called an “aggressively pagan institution.” Also, his own church’s minister refused to put salvation above the ridiculous mandates pushed by the federal and state governments during the thick of the pandemic.

“Why is she worried about dying? She’s a Christian minister. Like, why should she care?” Carlson asked the audience. “If you’re afraid to die, then you don’t really mean it. … Okay, not a Christian.”

Here’s more from TheBlaze:

Although he stepped outside his particular church, Carlson did not give up the faith. Rather, he suggested he has since gotten “to understand God better,” in part by poring over the Bible and the eternal truths contained therein. Extra to finding reassurance in the account of the conversion of St. Paul of Tarsus — whereby even “a truly awful person … could become one of the great people of all time” — Carlson observed an all-too-familiar evil “chronicled in great detail throughout the Hebrew Bible” that appears to have survived to become a bloody ritual of the left and the powers that be. Carlson noted that human sacrifice, ritual child sacrifice in particular, “rears its head about every four chapters. … Of all the sins the ancients committed, that sin, every single time it’s described, is called detestable, at least in the [Revised Standard Version].” In virtually every instance, Carlson suggested the terms of the sacrifice were more or less clear: In exchange for the annihilation of innocence and innocents, the bloodied perpetrators would receive “power and contentment and happiness.”

“Every civilization on the face of the earth has engaged in it. … The archaeological record tells us that human sacrifice, the sacrifice of children, the killing of children, is the one constant in human civilization,” the former Fox News host said.

Carlson further explained that the whole idea of sacrificing one’s own offspring, which is completely and totally unnatural, was a practice that mankind did not develop on its own. It had a spot of help from those entities lurking in the darkness, “outside forces … acting on people at all times throughout history, in every culture on the planet, to convince people that if they sacrifice their children, they will be happy and safe.”

The popular journalist then brought up a topic near and dear to Ohioans at the moment.

The ballot initiatives he was referencing were the “Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative,” which would enable the slaughter of the unborn possibly up until the moment of birth despite the ratification of SB 23, which banned abortion after six weeks; and the “Marijuana Legalization Initiative,” allowing anyone 21 years old and older to buy and possess dope.

“The one unalloyed source of joy in your life is your children. The point of life is to have children and to watch them have grandchildren. Nothing will bring you joy like that,” Carlson told those in attendance. “So anyone telling you ‘don’t have children,’ ‘kill your children’ is not your friend, is your enemy.”

“This is not a political debate. This is a spiritual battle,” added Carlson.

Abortion has gone from being tolerated to celebrated. What kind of sick people would tell you that killing your baby is a pathway to joy? pic.twitter.com/ohaYtnITPr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 25, 2023

If we cannot, or will not, defend the most fundamental right handed to us by our Creator — life — for the most vulnerable people in our society, how can we protect our other rights for those who are already here?

The founding fathers said this republic could only last if the people were moral and upright. They looked at the Bible as the source of true morality. If we abandon that standard, how will we ever be able to recognize right from wrong?