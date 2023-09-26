Schadenfreude II: Chickenhawk Lindsey Graham Booed AGAIN at South Carolina Trump Rally

Very little warms my heart like seeing degenerate Swamp things like Lindsey Graham get booed in his own state while he simps like the weasel that he is for Trump, who clearly has no respect for him and low-key throws him under the bus at every opportunity.

Via The Epoch Times:

President Donald Trump defended Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after attendees booed the Republican senator at a campaign event in South Carolina. Speaking to a crowd of several hundred at Sportsman Boats in Summerville, South Carolina on Sept. 25, President Trump was introduced by Gov. Henry McMaster, one of the earliest political figures to endorse President Trump’s re-election bid. “[A] man who’s always there, I tell you what, when I need help on the left, he’s great,” President Trump said. “And he’s my friend too—Lindsey Graham.” At this, the crowd erupted into boos, indicative of the dissatisfaction many South Carolina Republicans have long expressed with Mr. Graham… “No, no,” President Trump responded to the boos. “He helps me on the left. We need help sometimes. Republicans shouldn’t need help, but he helps them.”

Trump is nothing if not a savvy hypeman. He knows very well that repeating over and over how cozy Lindsey Graham is with the D.C. governing class is fodder for an eruption of boos from his base, which has happened the numerous times he’s tried the “Lindsey helps me with the left” line.

A few months back, virtually the exact same scenario worked itself out at another of Trump’s S.C. rallies – a humiliation one would assume Graham might avoid subjecting himself to again but which he is pathologically incapable of avoiding because he grasps, narcissist that he is, at any opportunity to be seen with the most popular GOP figure.

Here’s what Trump said at that rally amid a cacophony of boos and jeers:

We’re going to love him. I know it’s half and half, but when I need some of those liberal votes, he’s always there to help me get them. We’ve got some pretty liberal people, but he’s good. We know the good ones.

It’s good and well to invite his servant boy onto stage at rallies every now and then to kick around and rile the crowd up with, but Trump seriously needs to purge these chickenhawk creatures like John Bolton, Lindsey Graham, Mike Pompeo, etc. from his second administration, assuming he re-assumes office in 2024.