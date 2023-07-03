Schadenfreude: Watch Lindsey Graham Get Booed at Trump Rally in His Own State

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham played Robin to Trump’s Batman at a recent campaign event in his home state. The outcome was what operatives call “bad optics” for the longtime politician.

Trump subsequently stepped in to nominally defend Graham — although his peculiar choice of words in that pursuit may not have helped soften the audience’s heart.

Via Politico:

Donald Trump defended political ally Lindsey Graham after a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally booed the South Carolina senator in his home state Saturday. Graham was met with resounding boos when he spoke before Trump at the event in Pickens, S.C. But when Trump took the stage later in the afternoon, the former president urged his supporters to accept Graham as an asset in his bid for reelection in 2024. “We’re going to love him,” Trump said of Graham. “I know it’s half and half, but when I need some of those liberal votes, he’s always there to help me get them. We’ve got some pretty liberal people, but he’s good. We know the good ones.”

Lindsey Graham was introduced at Trump’s rally in his home state of South Carolina & the crowd viciously booed him Humiliating There are many reasons why they did, but #1 is due to his support of the War in Ukraine We’re done with NeoCon Warmongerspic.twitter.com/kAskD5flTR — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 1, 2023

One is forced to wonder: Did Trump actually believe that defending Graham on the grounds that he’s good for liaising with liberals would actually boost the Senator’s image with his base? Or was this Trump’s sly, backhanded way of throwing him under the bus?

Either way, it probably ate at Graham’s narcissistic little black heart something fierce. Which is great to see, because almost nobody really likes this duplicitous little weasel, despite his omnipresence in the corporate state media.

In a bygone era, Graham was in the good graces of the Clinton machine and the Democrat Party more generally, but that all fell apart when he started flirting — however tepidly and schizophrenically — with Trump in his first run. Now he’s a pariah on the left just as he is on the right.

But of course, the Deep State still loves Graham because he can always be counted on to shill for more war. In fact, that’s his primary issue as a politician. Try to name one other cause Graham has ever championed in his time in office other than starting more wars here, there, and everywhere.

Here he is, salivating over all the dead Russians whose killings were facilitated by the military-industrial complex — which simultaneously generated enormous profit and power for itself and its proxies, like Graham — that has propped up his career since he came to Washington.