First Episode of 'Tucker on Twitter' Gets Huge Viewership. Really Huge.

On Tuesday evening, Tucker Carlson launched his new show, Tucker on Twitter. And as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the first episode had accumulated a stunning 65 million views. While it’s not clear what counts as a view, it’s safe to say Carlson is reaching a far larger audience on Twitter than he was on Fox News. And his numbers are certain to grow. Carlson’s May 9 video announcement of his plan to take his show to Twitter accumulated over 134 million views, and his first video post following Fox News taking him off the air has over 85 million.

In his first episode, Carlson, in his unique style, discussed various issues, including the recent destruction of Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam, America’s ongoing support for Ukraine (with some side commentary on Lindsey Graham), Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Nikki Haley. He wrapped up by expressing his belief that American citizens may be the least informed people in the world because of the way political leaders suppress information and the media’s refusal to report on the stories that really matter.

“Your average yak herder in Tajikistan knows who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline. It’s obvious,” he mused. “Does he thinks some skinny dude in a dress is actually a girl? Come on. That idea would never occur to him. You’ve got to be lied to at full volume over a period of years in order to reach conclusions like that. And of course, we have been. The media lie — they do — but mostly, they just ignore the stories that matter. What’s happened to the hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars we’ve sent to Ukraine? No clue. Who organized those BLM riots three years ago? No one’s gotten to the bottom of that. What exactly happened on 9-11? Well, it’s still classified. How did Jeffrey Epstein make all that money? How did he die? How about JFK? And so endlessly on.”

In light of the recent issues Twitter experienced with the DeSantis presidential campaign launch, I was curious just how effective it would be as a platform for Carlson. Far fewer Americans are on Twitter than have televisions, or are even on Facebook. Will this platform get him the viewership he needs to be as influential as he was on Fox News? So far, it seems like it, but it will likely take multiple episodes on this platform to see just how effective it will be.

Can Carlson sustain these numbers? Grow them? Can Twitter handle that growth? These are all questions that we won’t have answers to for some time. Currently, if you attempt to watch the clip on Twitter, you may experience some trouble, likely due to bandwidth issues.