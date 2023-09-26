Columns

BREAKING: Widespread Mass Looting Underway in Philly [Video & Live Police Scanner]

By Paula Bolyard 11:22 PM on September 26, 2023
Mass looting is being reported all over Philadelphia tonight. There are accounts of Center City stores being cleaned out by looters, including Lululemon, the Apple Store, and a Foot Locker near the Liberty Bell, and many others:

One woman screamed, “Everyone must eat!” at the looting of a wine store:

Thugs even tried to loot a Popeyes restaurant:

According to a Twitter/X post from PhillyCrimeUpdate, emergency response switchboards are lit up with calls.

There are unconfirmed reports of looters livestreaming their crimes, monitoring police scanners, and coordinating their efforts on social media.

The looting is not confined to a single area:

Police in some areas of the city are not fooling around:

The looting is reportedly in response to murder charges being dropped against a cop who allegedly acted in self-defense during a traffic stop.

According to Fox29:

A judge has dismissed all charges, including a murder count, against Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial who shot and killed a driver as he sat inside his vehicle last month.

Philadelphia Municipal Judge Wendy Pew made her ruling Tuesday after watching video of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. The defense had asserted that Officer Mark Dial was acting in self-defense when he fired his weapon at close range through the rolled-up driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a vehicle stop on August 14….

…Irizarry’s family has said that Dial deserves a long prison sentence. The defense, meanwhile, has blasted Krasner’s decision to charge Dial with murder.

“When police officers ordered him to show his hands, he instead produced a weapon and pointed it at an armed police officer,” lawyer Brian McMonagle told reporters this month. “In no world (are) those facts murder.”

Not surprisingly, the District Attorney’s Office, headed by Soros DA Larry Krasner, announced that it would appeal the decision. No doubt any criminals arrested tonight will be back on the streets without hours if not minutes. It was just a few years ago that the Philadelphia City Council cut $33 million from the police budget. Krasner’s office stopped requiring cash bail for a wide range of crimes, including theft and receiving stolen property, in 2019. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Krasner… believes the policy is making Philadelphia safer in the long term: ‘When you don’t tear apart people’s lives, and when you keep them in contact with the things that keep them on course, they are less likely to commit crimes in the future.'”

Hows that working out for Philly, Larry?

NBC Philadelphia pretty much dismissed the lootings as a bunch of juveniles being naughty.

A security guard at the Wendy’s, Hakeem Russell, said that the store next to Wendy’s along Chestnut was broken into and the guard was assaulted.

“A couple a kids decided they wanted to take full advantage of the unjust shooting that’s happened,” Russel said. “It’s definitely been unrest around here since the verdict.”

Multiple witnesses of the looting say crowds of what look to be 100-200 kids are walking around with masks on breaking into stores and stealing whatever they can.

PhillyCrimeUpdate is monitoring the police scanners. Listen live below:

As of 11:45 p.m., looting is ongoing in the City of Brotherly Love, and police are struggling to keep up with all the reports. Pray for their safety tonight.

This is a developing story. 

 

Paula Bolyard
Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter, Gab, and Parler. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
Tags: CRIME POLICE BLM

