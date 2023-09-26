Biden Never Would Have Joined the UAW Picket Line If Not for Trump

Joe Biden fancies himself a lot of things. He thinks he has the best job creation record of all of his predecessors. Well, that’s not true. He claims to be a man of empathy, and that’s a big lie as well. Another title he claims to own is being the “most pro-union president” in history.

Advertisement

That’s a funny one right there. Joe Biden has taken a very hands-off, stay-in-the-background approach to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike — and those efforts haven’t been very successful. In order to prove his pro-union bona fides, he joined the UAW picket line in Michigan on Tuesday.

For sure, Biden is getting plenty of the expected good press by the completely staged event. There are countless articles about the historic nature of Biden’s picket line photo-op. But, like everything else in Joe Biden’s carefully constructed fictional life story, it’s all a mirage. Mr. Most Pro-Union President In History likely never would have come to Michigan had Donald Trump not planned to visit Michigan first.

It’s true. Biden’s planned visit to join the UAW picket line wasn’t revealed until Saturday, several days after Donald Trump had announced his plans to visit the striking union members. Trump’s move clearly blindsided the Biden campaign, and the White House quickly scrambled to plan the visit and to schedule it a day before Trump’s arrival.

“Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He’s right. According to a report from the Washington Post, there was no plan for Biden to join the picket line at the time of Trump’s announcement. It took multiple Democrats urging Biden to avoid being upstaged by Trump to prompt the White House to plan the visit.

Advertisement

The White House clearly wanted to avoid an embarrassing situation similar to what happened earlier this year, when it took Trump’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio, to get the Biden administration to respond to that environmental disaster. The Biden administration eventually sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to East Palestine, but Joe Biden has yet to visit with the victims of that tragedy.

In fact, it took pressure from his fellow Democrats to persuade Biden to not get upstaged by Trump again. The UAW has so far held off on endorsing Biden over his administration’s push for electric vehicles, which hurts auto workers’ jobs. It remains to be seen whether this stunt will improve his standing with the UAW, but one thing is for sure: despite all the gushing over Biden’s “historic” picket line visit, he never would have shown his face had it not been for Trump.