The Morning Briefing: The 'Newsom 2024' Fever Dream Took a Bit of a Hit This Week

I’ve written on many occasions that the 2024 United States presidential election is going to be epic in its weirdness. A prime example of just how strange things are is the fact that an incumbent president is running for reelection, but a significant number of people don’t think that he’s got enough gas in the tank to make it to November of next year.

Because so many think that Joe Biden will somehow be cast aside by the Democrats, it’s become popular to speculate about who the eventual Democratic nominee will be. Michelle Obama’s name gets thrown around, but I honestly don’t think she’s interested in having a day job. The most frequent winner of the “Anyone but Biden” guessing game is California Governor Gavin Newsom.

I wrote a VIP column last month that covered one problem I see with that idea:

The really big sticking point in the “Magic Newsom” scenario is Vice President Kamala Harris. Not one person I know who insists that Newsom will eventually be the nominee has mentioned how he or she thinks Madame Veep is going to be out of the picture. It’s merely assumed. It’s like saying, “I’m going to be rich,” and not having an answer when people ask you what your job is.

There’s also the fact that Newsom has a pretty sweet grift going with his present gig and he might be in full “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” mode.

Robert wrote an interesting post yesterday about an interview that certainly makes it seem as if Newsom is still Team Joe:

Newsom, whose socialist mismanagement has caused a record decline in the population of California, added, said that the Biden regime had given the world a “masterclass,” which certainly explains why he himself has been such a disastrous governor. “There’s simply no administration in my lifetime that’s been more effective,” Newsom added, and once again, that all depends on one’s definition of “effective.” If destroying America as a superpower and even as a nation-state in the service of globalism and socialism is what you’re after, then yes, no previous administration can touch the record of the Biden regime.

Wow, a “masterclass,” really? The governor probably should have been given a field sobriety test after his hyperbole fit. He even had nice things to say about his former senator, Kamala Harris. If he’s planning on kneecapping them anytime soon, he’s going about it in an unusual way.

Newsom’s hard sell on the job that President LOLEightyonemillion is doing is predictable, the Dem elites can’t be seen badmouthing the old boy while he is still the presumptive nominee. There’s no way he believes any of it, of course, and I think that may be another reason that Newsom isn’t keen on playing savior for the DNC this cycle. The “masterclass” has really been a wrecking ball, and Newsom knows that he would be handed monumental mess that would need cleaning up. He may want to hang out in Sacramento for a few more years and try to be the follow-up act to a president who is less of a train wreck.

For the moment, it would appear that Gavin Newsom is content with being a loyal soldier and water carrier for the Biden-Harris fiasco. If the Democrats do manage to somehow get both the president and vice president off of the board, his name will no doubt be one of the first brought up by pundits on both sides of the aisle.

Because we live in the weirdest of times, however, I wouldn’t rule out Bernie Sanders deciding that the third time’s the charm. He does relish upsetting the Democrats’ apple cart whenever he can.

If the fate of the Republic weren’t at stake, this would be a most entertaining election cycle for political junkies. Existential dread ruins every party though.

