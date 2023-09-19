Maybe This Latest Blatant Ballot Box Stuffing Scandal Will Be the Last Straw

Whether it’s because they have no fear of consequence or because they really are that stupid, Democrat operatives regularly stuff ballot boxes in full view of cameras. The pattern is nauseatingly familiar at this point: First, Big Left’s candidate comes from behind to win an election with a handful of mail-in or absentee votes. Then, video, sworn testimony, and/or official complaints of ballot harvesting and ballot box stuffing emerge. The matter is referred to law enforcement, which opens an investigation.

And then … nothing.

In the film “2000 Mules,” rampant ballot harvesting — which is illegal in Georgia, one of the states featured in the film — was documented. The matter was referred to Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office launched an investigation. “If Georgia’s investigation into organized ballot harvesting leads to actual arrests and punishment, it will be a great day for America,” I wrote at the time. “We are all weary of lengthy investigations that go nowhere and accomplish nothing, but perhaps this time will be different.”

LOL, it was no different. Raffensberger declined to proceed without one of the film’s producers, election integrity non-profit True the Vote, giving up the name of a confidential source, which they refused to do. One source — out of the mountains of data and evidence the group provided — was the excuse for halting the investigation. The last I heard, Raffensberger’s office was suing True the Vote. Meanwhile, more elections have occurred in the district without any arrests or serious addressing of the problem.

In Oct. of 2022, I reported on mind-boggling allegations of illegal ballot harvesting in Florida’s Orlando metro area:

[Florida’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS)]’s investigation was launched after Cynthia Harris, a former candidate for Orange County Commissioner, filed a sworn affidavit with the Florida Secretary of State’s office. In her affidavit, Harris described a long-standing, systemic ballot-harvesting operation in the Orlando area’s African-American communities. On Wednesday night, Harris appeared on Just the News, No Noise to discuss the electoral exploitation of black communities that she says has been going on for years.

Harris (who is also black) not only swore out an affidavit, but she had previously recorded and reported ballot harvesters in her neighborhood and retained their materials to show to law enforcement. The matter went to the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for a criminal investigation. I check in with their public information officers regularly to see what progress has been made. But a year after they took the case, the FDLE still has no comment because — you guessed it — the matter remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the contentious 2022 election came and went, and we are less than two months out from Election Day 2023, with no enforcement action against the Orlando ballot harvesting machine.

Now a new video is making waves in Connecticut, and once again, I’m hoping that this is finally the last straw that forces an actual enforcement action.

Bridgeport, Conn., is a run-down, post-industrial town on the coast of Long Island Sound. Like most cities, it has beautiful historical neighborhoods and some noteworthy cultural venues but has long been captured by Democrats and suffers from corruption. The current mayor, Joe Ganim, has been in office since 1991. A felon, Ganim went on a seven-year hiatus beginning in 2003 to serve time in a federal correctional institution after being convicted of a slew of corruption charges. But in December 2015, he was sworn back into the mayor’s office.

Ganim is currently running for reelection to his eighth term as Bridgeport mayor. One week ago, in the Democrat mayoral primary, he eked out a win over challenger John Gomes by 251 votes. A few days later, the Gomes campaign released a video showing a Ganim supporter making numerous pre-dawn trips to the ballot box outside the Bridgeport government center:

The CT Mirror reports:

The video, which was posted to the Gomes campaign Facebook page, shows a woman dropping stacks of papers into an absentee ballot box outside the government center in Bridgeport, where the city’s registrar of voters office is located. The Gomes campaign alleges that the video shows Wanda Geter-Pataky, a Ganim supporter, dropping off stacks of absentee ballots ahead of the primary.

The Mirror notes that Geter-Pataky is “one of three individuals the SEEC recommended for criminal charges following an investigation into complaints about absentee ballot handling in Ganim’s tight 2019 primary against Sen. Marilyn Moore.” Yet here she is on the video, free and fearless, doing her thing.

“So what?” you say. “Who cares who the mayor is in some backward blue city?”

In Connecticut, Bridgeport has long been one of those cities that Democrat state-wide candidates can rely upon for “midnight magic” — those last-minute miraculous discoveries of boxes of uncounted ballots that put them over the top in an election. It’s so bad that, in 2012, an infuriating video made the rounds in which then-Mayor Bill Finch joked around with Democrat candidate (now U.S. Senator) Chris Murphy about securing his win over Republican rival Linda McMahon. “Always, always,” Finch can be heard saying of his city. “We may be a couple days late, but you can be guaranteed you’re going to get the votes.”

In fact, Senate races can be very close in Connecticut, and a small amount of ballots can change the outcome. So, yeah — what happens in corrupt cities can determine who an entire state sends to Washington, and thus it affects every American.

But the interesting thing about the last two cases I mentioned — Orlando and Bridgeport — is that the complainants are of the same party as the “winners” for whom the harvesters work. And they are tired of getting screwed in the primaries because they aren’t the machine’s preferred candidate.

BREAKING: Democrat Mayoral candidate John Gomes of Bridgeport, Connecticut has filed a lawsuit challenging his party's primary results after a bombshell video showed a Democrat clerk inserting illegal ballots into a drop box "On primary night our campaign was victorious at the… pic.twitter.com/vF8Yi2vBTR — George (@BehizyTweets) September 18, 2023

Maybe — just maybe — John Gomes will be the one who finally insists on election integrity and gets the ball rolling back toward trustworthy elections!

… Or maybe not. From the CT Mirror:

The Connecticut Post reported on Saturday that the Bridgeport Police Department had opened an investigation into the actions depicted in the video footage and a parallel investigation into how the Gomes campaign came into possession of the footage (emphasis added).

Sigh.