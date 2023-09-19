Will Republicans Stand Up to the Global Digital Currency Agenda Announced at the G20? (pj)

To paraphrase the DJ Khaled song, all the domestic terrorist “conspiracy theorists” do is win. And, as other analysts have noted over time, the difference between “conspiracy theory” and recognized reality is about six months to a year.

Via Financial Times (emphasis added):

At a conference in April, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis veered from familiar swipes at diversity, inclusion and “corporate wokeness” to take aim at a more surprising target.

“One of the things we’re going to ban in Florida this year is the idea of a central bank digital currency,” he told the audience in Pennsylvania, to whoops and cheers. “Guess what’ll happen? They’re going to try and impose an ESG agenda through that.”

A few years ago, CBDCs were the domain of policy wonks. Today, they are a topic of growing political importance and, among fringe groups, creeping paranoia…

A growing throng of culture warriors echo DeSantis’s view, or go further, decrying CBDCs as a tool designed by global elites and the World Economic Forum to destroy freedom, part of the same conspiracy milieu as vaccines and climate policy.