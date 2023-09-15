Social Credit Score? G20 Aims for Digital IDs, Currencies

The G20 nations—which includes America—are recommitting to their goals of imposing global digital IDs and digital currencies. Such technology inevitably leads to dictatorial social credit scores.

From The Epoch Times:

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations have agreed to a plan to eventually impose digital currencies and digital IDs on their respective populations, amid concern that governments might use them to monitor their people’s spending and crush dissent. The G20, which is made up of the world’s leading rich and developing nations and is currently under India’s presidency, adopted a final declaration on the subject over the weekend in New Delhi. The group announced last week that they had agreed to build the necessary infrastructure to implement digital currencies and IDs.

If you want to know what this looks like in practice, there’s Communist China. There, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses digital IDs and digital currency for a dystopian level of control over its citizens. If you attend an event or make a social media post the government doesn’t like, and your QR code reflects that, your life is temporarily—or permanently—on hold. You cannot do or buy anything or go anywhere.

This happened to many people during the massive anti-regime protests late last year and early this year in China. Protesters who objected to tyrannical and destructive Covid lockdowns had their QR codes turned red. So simple and (unfortunately) so effective.

One of the G20 enthusiasts for digital IDs is EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who specifically used the COVID-19 passports as an illustration of the “success” of digital IDs. She urged a similar digital ID for global adoption. COVID passports restricted travel, jobs, college attendance, healthcare, scholarships, dining, and entertainment based on vaccination status. It was terrible then, and it would only be that much worse under von der Leyen’s broader plan:

The European Union is currently trying to introduce a bloc-wide ‘digital identity’ app that would consolidate various personal information, including passports, driver’s licenses, and medical history…Several major economies, including Japan and Russia, will roll out their pilot CBDCs this year

This G20 news comes amidst scrutiny of the C40 Cities coalition. C40 aims to “end” private car ownership and meat consumption—only for us peasants, of course—and severely restrict travel and clothing (three clothing articles per person per year). The U.S. cities that have signed on to this evil plan are Seattle, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Boston, Austin, Portland, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as PJ Media’s Kevin Downey Jr. reported.

Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies are already realities, as are social credit scores. China’s nightmare could become America’s—and much sooner than most people think.