14 American Cities Agree to Go Full-Marxist, End Dairy, Meat, and Cars by 2030

If you’ve read my stuff before, you know I’ve taken it upon myself to be the Paul Revere of the Great Reset, if Paul Revere drove a 2005 Mazda Tribute. #HateToBrag.

Klaus Schwab and his evil teams of toilet people aren’t trying to hide their plans for global domination. Quite the contrary, they write and speak openly about how they intend to impound our cars and purloin our sirloin for cleaner clouds or something.

FACT-O-RAMA! I’m trying to read “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” which is Klaus Schwab’s version of “Mein Kampf,” but it’s written for idiots and full of painfully obvious propaganda.

Here is a video of Klaus Schwab “imagining” a world where AI replaces voting.

Klaus Schwab wants a future of AI to replace democratic voting. He doesn’t want people to vote as they may vote in someone Schwab and the rest of the globalists find harder to make a puppet. pic.twitter.com/kpTTVPfScU — Oliver (@OliverAntiWEF) August 22, 2023

The so-called “great” reset involves more than just giving up voting privileges. It calls for a steady loss of liberties until you “own nothing and are happy.”

The truly nauseating angle here is that a portion of our population can’t wait to surrender their freedoms, largely for no other reason than to “stick it” to those of us who respect the Constitution and the liberties it confers to We the People.

In other words, leftist harpies are willing to give up their cars, meat, coffee creamer, and whatever else it takes to look at us and say, “Ha-ha!” We’ll see who has the last laugh when Dylan Mulvaney and I are in a gulag, scrapping for the last rotting cabbage. Bring your A-game, dudette.

FACT-O-RAMA! Political Pundit Charles Krauthammer once said, “To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.”

As I’ve reported before, the lizard people are hoping to eradicate meat and dairy consumption by 2030 completely. The prairie fairies want your car, too, because it’s easier to enslave people when they are both underfed and unable to escape.

Related: You Gonna Finish That? Meat, Plane Rides, and Clothes Are Gone in 2030, Say WEF Commie Prags

There is a roster of globalist commie mayors from around the world, united together in a group called C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group. This Marxist dream team has dedicated itself to fulfilling Schwab’s vision of ridding the world of cows and cars, and probably to fulfilling the rest of his Bond villain-like plans, which are even more ghastly. They want you to curtail your air travel. They claim it’s all to save the trees or something like that, but anyone with a few sparking neurons can recognize subjugation when they see it.

What’s worse, 14 American mayors are already on board with this global enslavement.

Here is the list of U.S. Marxist hell-hole mayors who are willing to deny their constituents the taste of meat, dairy for their coffee, and their privately-owned cars by 2030: Seattle, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Boston, Austin, Portland, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

There are few surprises here. Call me a stooge but I’d think the good people of New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, and Miami, which is 90 nautical miles from tyranny, would enjoy driving their pickup to a steak house and wrapping up dinner with a coffee and cream.

COMMUNIST-O-RAMA! Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez is of Cuban descent. His father, who also served as mayor of Miami, was born in Cuba. He of all people should know the evils of communism.

On the international scene, I’m appalled to see Warsaw, which saw more death and destruction under tyranny than almost any other city in WWII thanks to the Nazis, followed by Stalin’s knee on its throat.

Driving to get a cheesesteak sandwich isn’t the only fun the globalists are going after. They think your duds have to go, too, because the textile industry is somehow affecting the weather. As you can see on page 82 of the C40 blueprint for control, “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5ºC World,” the mayors of misery believe that, “progressively,” you should be able to purchase only eight articles of clothing per year, and “ambitiously,” only three items.

Page 90 reveals the globalist’s plan to “progressively” reduce your plane travel to one 932-mile trip every two years; “ambitiously,” every three years. Kiss your yearly romp to Vegas goodbye, and smooch grandma adieu as well if she isn’t within biking distance.

There’s no mention of those 1,040 private plane trips the silk stocking brigade took to the World Economic Forum meeting Davos, which, as per Greenpeace, is equal to roughly the emissions of 350,000 cars. I guess those emissions are somehow not dangerous.

Call me a wacky-doodle, but as I read these plans to reduce carbon, it almost seems like the glitterati in the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group want a few people to die off in the process.

The globocrats have made their intentions clear, and 14 American mayors are happily serving up their constituents to the bolshies. Their deadline is 2030 which, as of this writing, is six years, four months, and nine days away.

It might be time to move. I believe America’s true western border will soon be Ohio’s eastern boundary — where, coincidentally, a train in East Palestine dumped a bunch of poisonous goo into the land, air, and water, and Biden did nothing about it.

The globalist takeover is well underway. Vote like you mean it.

But first, watch this, then please consider sharing it everywhere.