You Gonna Finish That? Meat, Plane Rides, and Clothes Are Gone in 2030, Say WEF Commie Prags

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is, thankfully, not being secretive about its plans to enslave us. Unfortunately for humankind, we are once again ignoring the tyrants looking to take over the world.

FACT-O-RAMA! Hitler’s book Mein Kampf outlined exactly what the budding dictator planned to do. Germany let him out of prison anyway. Guess what happened? Everything he wrote about in Mein Kampf.

Our would-be masters at the WEF have a detailed strategy regarding what you eat, where you go, how you get there, and what you’re going to wear. And they plan to kick their tyranny into high gear by 2030.

For starters, you’ll eat roughly 35 lbs. of meat per year under the WEF’s “progressive” goal. That’s down from the 252 lbs. of meat the average American consumes annually as of today, which means our meat consumption will be roughly 14% of what it normally is. If the misers at the WEF hit their “ambitious” goal, you won’t taste another steak again as of 2030.

TOTALLY NOT A FACT-O-RAMA! The WEF uses “climate change” as its justification for world domination. Anything WEF decides is bad for the planet — plastics, steel, meat — will be gone. It’s all codswallop. Don’t buy it. The WEF commies will have everything they want to eat, large homes, and gas-fueled cars. But “for the good of the planet,” you will not have any of these things.

The WEF is also keen on digital currency — it makes it way easier for them to control what you buy. They don’t want you buying things they find “less desirable,” like ammunition. Don’t take my word for it — listen to one of the tyrants tell you himself:

The globalists are downright giddy about a cashless society. Here a WEF ghoul explains that the government can then “more easily block things it deems less desirable like, say, ammunition…” Of course. pic.twitter.com/qhSmBjWXzt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 6, 2023

You may want to take up sewing. If the WEF meets its “progressive” goal in regard to new clothing, you’ll only purchase eight new articles of clothing per year. And if they hit their “ambitious” goal, you’ll only get three articles. Does that include socks and underwear?

What about kids? They outgrow clothes pretty quickly. Not sure what the globalists have planned for them.

"Ah" School Shopping Circa 1978..Gramma take me to Kmart Restaurant..we get the meatloaf dinner..then time to shop..she gets me a couple of pairs of BigYank Jeans..three pack of colored pocket Tees..some Traxx sneakers..socks and underwear..then she say..that'll start ya off.. pic.twitter.com/QvnQ8GpMx9 — Georgie Massachusetts🇺🇸🇦🇫💚❤ (@gmugg68) October 1, 2021

What about travel? Our new fuhrers will graciously allow us to take one flight — up to 950 miles — every two years, but they prefer to get us to a point where we only fly every three years. As PJ Media’s own Catherine Salgado reported, the Marxists also plan to take your cars away.

How will we get around? We won’t. They will lock us down at their will, and we’ll be too protein-deprived to fight back. And if you complain, you won’t get your yearly socks stipend, you planet-killing enemy of the state.

Welcome to Mao’s China in 2030! Under Mao we had nothing, but we had to show we were “happy.” To do otherwise was to risk imprisonment, Gulag or worse. Under Mao, there was no privacy. If you happened to complain in the “privacy” of your home, your children/spouse might, and… pic.twitter.com/ZiReSNBckT — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) July 7, 2023

The commies haven’t won yet. I have bourbon and steaks scheduled for this weekend and every weekend after for as long as I live, which should be well beyond 2030. Unless the globalists have plans for dealing with anti-communist loudmouths like myself.

Until then, let’s kick off the weekend with another funny video from my friends at Jokes and a Point.

Remember, Maoists can’t crack a funny the way conservatives do.