Culture of Death: AI Chatbot Helps Women Get Abortions

As prominent leftists continue their sick obsession with ensuring as many abortions as possible, a group of pro-aborts has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to help women kill their babies.

Many hailed last year’s Supreme Court overturn of the anti-constitutional Roe v. Wade decision as a victory for life, but pro-abortion Democrats have been fixated on maintaining a high abortion count across the country ever since. Fox News reported on Sept. 19 that “a new chatbot called Charley aims to help [women] start the process of getting an abortion.”

The official website describes “Charley, The Abortion Chatbot” from National Women’s Health Network (NWHN) this way:

Chat with Charley to get abortion options in every zip code. Charley is managed by trusted partners of the NWHN. Everything Charley shares has been vetted by experienced public health professionals and reproductive health advocates, including medical and legal experts.

Multiple states have banned abortion, raising questions about how Charley helps provide “abortion options in every zip code.” The site does explain that it provides “information including what’s legal in your state, where your nearest clinics are, how to get abortion pills, as well as estimated prices and wait times.” Abortion pills are restricted in over a dozen states, which hasn’t stopped abortion advocates from mailing pills to individuals in those states through the U.S. Postal Service.

Charley’s creators include Bianca Sembrano, former President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards, Frank Rosado, also formerly of Planned Parenthood, former Director of Innovation at Planned Parenthood Kaori Sueyoshi, and Kiana Tipton. Other creators include former President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida and current Latinx Outreach Lead Lillian Tamayo, former Planned Parenthood employee and “passionate advocate for sex education” Nicole Cushman, and former Planned Parenthood digital department head Tom Subak. There are also several medical advisors.

”While individuals can freely visit the site, the company is also seeking medical providers who will agree to embed the chatbot directly on their own websites,” Fox News reported, citing comments Cushman gave to Fox. Cushman added that the Chatbot is meant to help people searching for abortion options after Roe’s overturn. Fox explained that “the chatbot uses a ‘decision tree’ format that guides visitors through a series of pre-written prompts” and requests a zip code.

Abortion not only kills a baby, but it is also bad for women, too. In 2011, psychologist Dr. Priscilla Coleman cited multiple studies to argue that abortion is tied to an increased risk of mental health problems. A 2019 study found that women who get abortions have a higher risk of depression — even if the pregnancies were unwanted.

While women pressured into abortions of wanted babies had the highest depression risk (and a higher drug addiction rate), women who aborted unwanted babies “had a 94% higher risk of subsequent suicidal thoughts than women without a history of abortion. They were also 270% more likely to report subsequent alcohol abuse or dependence.”

As I wrote back in May:

Most importantly, in September 2022, LifeNews cited evidence from “doctors, researchers, counselors and victims of sexual abuse” that abortion just adds to the trauma of rape victims. And in 2019, “Medical leaders representing more than 30,000 doctors said intentionally killing a late-term unborn baby in an abortion is never necessary to save a mother’s life.”

Also in 2019, more than a thousand OB-GYNs and maternal healthcare experts announced in the Dublin Declaration, “As experienced practitioners and researchers in obstetrics and gynecology, we affirm that direct abortion – the purposeful destruction of the unborn child — is not medically necessary to save the life of a woman.”

In other words, abortion is not only murder, but it’s also always the worst choice for women. Americans need to know this information, which they certainly won’t get from sources like Charley The Abortion Chatbot.