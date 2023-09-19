Democratic Anxiety Over Biden May Be Reaching Critical Mass

Joe Biden is too old to run for president again. Everybody knows it, including Democrats. Their endorsements of Kamala Harris for another term as vice president are tepid and lukewarm. And that’s if they even bother to endorse her.

But it may be the House Republican’s impeachment inquiry that has Democrats the most spooked. Not because it has a chance of succeeding, but because it encapsulates all the challenges facing Biden in his re-election bid that Democrats worry could simply overwhelm the 80-year-old.

“He is in a period of his life where passing and death is imminent,” said Sharon Sweda, the leader of the Democratic Party in Lorain County in Ohio. “We are all on a ticking clock. But when you’re at his age or at Trump’s age, that clock is ticking a little faster, and that’s a concern for voters.”

Some Democrats try to distract from these frailties by pointing out that Trump is almost as old. But you don’t have to hold a medical degree to see that Trump is hale and hearty compared to doddering Biden.

The Democratic Party may be reaching a point where all of these concerns reach a critical mass, causing a revolt among the party faithful against Biden.

“I’m not saying that this is going to be easy and he’s fine,” Jim Messina, who ran Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, said in an interview. “Look, America is split right down the middle. Both parties are going to get 46 percent, and we’re fighting over the rest.”

