Joe Biden’s Age Isn’t the Problem

Voters are concerned about Joe Biden’s advanced age. This isn’t exactly surprising, as polls have been showing this for some time now. Months into his presidency, the media was already speculating who might replace him in 2024. Few actually expected Joe Biden to run for president again. Naturally, when he formally announced his 2024 presidential campaign, there was a huge problem: a bipartisan majority of voters don’t think he can hack it.

This problem is exacerbated by the fact that his vice president isn’t even qualified to run the drive-thru at McDonald’s. A vote for Biden in 2024 is most certainly a vote for Kamala Harris, and Republicans are most certainly going to remind the voters of this every chance they get.

The media, which, don’t forget, was openly speculating who might replace Joe Biden in 2024 just a few years ago, is now struggling to figure out how to remove Joe Biden’s age as an issue.

And the best they’ve managed to come up with is that Donald Trump is old, too. NBC News is openly questioning why only Joe Biden is taking any heat because of his age.

If he wins the presidency next year, he’ll be the oldest person ever elected to the White House. Yes, that would be President Joe Biden. But it would also be former President Donald Trump. Biden was the oldest presidential winner ever, when he won in 2020. The fact that he’d beat his own record is a historical footnote that has voters concerned. Trump is no spring chicken either. In fact, he’s just three years younger than Biden. But he’s not facing nearly the same scrutiny for his age.

You think? The fact is that there’s a reason why voters are concerned about Joe Biden’s age but not so much about Donald Trump’s age. It’s actually not about their age but their perceived mental acuity. Joe Biden routinely appears lost, rambles incoherently, and spends 40% of his presidency on vacation, mostly out of reach of the media.

On the other hand, even if you disagree with Trump’s policies, there’s no comparison between him and Biden. He appears in complete control of his faculties. The problem is this isn’t a question of age; it’s a question of mental competence. For example, Sen. Bernie Sanders comes across as far more mentally sharp than Joe Biden, despite being 82 — two years older than Joe Biden. I wouldn’t want Bernie Sanders to be president, either, but it nevertheless tells you that the problem isn’t Joe Biden’s age.

But this is what the liberal media is trying to do. They want to make this more an issue of age, not mental competence. Don’t let them get away with it.