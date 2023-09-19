John Fetterman Admits He Dresses ‘Like a Slob’

There has been some outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) relaxed the dress code for the Senate floor to accommodate the homeless fashion styles of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

Since the aptly dubbed “Fetterman Rule” came to be, several Republicans in Congress have been justifiably critical of undermining tradition and decorum because one senator can’t be bothered to dress appropriately.

Fetterman addressed the issue during an interview on MSNBC with leftist blowhard Chris Hayes, who mocked the outrage over the “Fetterman Rule” in his very first question.

“Let me start with the most important matter facing our country at this dire moment,” Hayes began, “which is the matter of the Senate dress code, which has recently been changed.”

“Of course, I’ve heard about it,” Fetterman replied. “I’ve heard that some people are upset about that, and the right have been, like, losing their mind. You know, they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, you know, dogs and cats are living together,’ and you know, like I said, aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?”

At least he admits that he dresses like a slob, right?

One Republican who criticized the “Fetterman Rule” was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who reacted to the news on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” she posted. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

Hayes mentioned the post, to which Fetterman replied, “Well, you know, her platform, really— she runs on more and more ding-a-ling, you know, pics, you know in the meetings over in the Congress. So, again, I’m not really sure why she cares how I dress, but you know, she really takes it a different way.”

Fetterman’s slovenly attire has been the source of ridicule ever since he started making regular appearances in the Senate. But the real issue here is why the dress code should no longer be enforced to accommodate just one person. Fetterman, who previously checked himself into Walter Reed for clinical depression, must still have some mental health issues if he’s too fragile to wear a suit like everyone else. That’s the real problem at issue here.

The most insulting part of the “Fetterman Rule” is that it only applies to senators. Staffers, interns, and everyone else who enters the chamber must wear suits if they’re men and business attire if they’re women.

If Fetterman realizes that he’s dressing like a slob, the question isn’t why Republicans are upset about the relaxed dress code on his behalf, but why he can’t abide by the Senate’s longstanding decorum. If he’s too mentally and/or emotionally fragile to wear a suit, he doesn’t belong in the Senate.