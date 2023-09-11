The Morning Briefing: Dems Aren't Coming to Take Your Guns...Until They Are

Top O’ the Briefing

A common refrain we hear from anti-Second Amendment leftists goes something like this: “Don’t be ridiculous, we don’t want to take your guns.” It’s a way of dismissing our well-founded concerns that American leftists will, if given the chance, will become fascists who won’t hesitate to abrogate even our God-given rights.

Yeah, we’ve met them.

Of course, variations on the above line are always — yes, always — offered as part of a larger conversation in which they then say something along the lines of: “OK, not all of your guns, just the ones that we’ve deemed super extra scary.”

It’s a testament to how adept leftists are at lying that they’ve been able to make claims like this while keeping straight faces for so many years.

As we know, however, they’ve all been emboldened by the success they had using the United States Constitution as birdcage liner during the pandemic, and they don’t mind letting their masks (punnish pandemic reference definitely intended) slip more and more.

According to every map that I have, New Mexico is still in the United States of America. Its governor seems to find that inconvenient. This is from Rick’s latest on the subject:

Republicans in New Mexico are calling for her impeachment. Elon Musk called her executive order banning firearms from being carried in public for 30 days “next-level illegal”. But New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is defending her order, claiming it was necessary to protect “public health,” and besides, her oath to uphold the Constitution was not “absolute.” “No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute,” she retorted after being asked whether her order violated her oath of office to “uphold the Constitution.”

I guarantee you that Gov. Stalin Grisham will not be the last Democrat to use the COVID-inspired “public health” nonsense as an excuse to oppress the good citizens of this country. They take to tyranny like ducks to water over there in Dem Land. I wouldn’t be surprised to find that the Democratic National Committee has spun off a little think tank to ponder new ways to use public health panic to shred the Constitution.

It’s beyond naive to think that any Democrat who shrugs off fealty to the Constitution via a sworn oath won’t continue throwing rules out the window. Now more than ever, Democrats truly believe themselves to be above and/or outside of any laws they find irritating.

Like open or concealed carry laws.

Disarmament is the endgame for every Democratic politician who blathers on about “assault weapons,” the “need” for an AR-15, or the odious “common sense gun reforms.” They’d prefer to enact tyrannical agendas on a populace that is meek, compliant, and unable to resist. Ambitious commies like New Mexico’s pantsuited nightmare chief executive know that people who are heavily invested in the First and Second Amendments won’t merely roll over and play gulag for them.

At present, the overreaching anti-2A zealots eventually run into a judge or a court that says, “Yeah…no,” to their attempts to turn legal gun owners into criminals overnight. If they get another few years to tweak the judiciary, the Bill of Rights will become a museum piece.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We might do a few Mailbags this week, dealing with just one note at a time. Today we’ll address this email from Paul, who has strong feelings about things:

Hi!

Someone may have already commented on this.

Your tagline of “Everything Is Not Awful” means that everything is good or okay. No sane or grounded in reality person believes this.

You probably mean “Not Everything Is Awful”, which certainly seems closer to what you mean.

Read as is is, though it’s total garbage.

Yeah, Paul, the Pedantry Express regarding this left the station last December and was immediately sent off the rails by me and a few of the Morning Briefing regulars. As I pointed out, while the phrase may be imprecise, it is in no way inaccurate, let alone “garbage.” Were we having a discussion about logic, precision would matter more. In the context here, I’m good. I will offer this observation (in blockquote form) from Karl:

“More taste” or “less filling”? Hey, you and Perri are both right! In some cases, Perri’s point is well taken: One can be precise without being turgid. But in the present case, you’re right: “Everything isn’t awful” is the right way to put it. I take as my text the common saying, “All that glitters is not gold.” Taken literally, it would mean “nothing that glitters is gold,” which is obviously untrue. But the more precise alternative, “Not all that glitters is gold,” would be (as you put it) “clunky.” As the following Wikipedia entry shows, you’ve got Chaucer, Shakespeare, and Led Zeppelin on your side. All that glitters is not gold – Wikipedia Keep up the good work!

Good talk, and thanks for the email.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Dog having its own fun.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/fLuQVd8Hei — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 10, 2023

