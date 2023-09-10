Youngkin Pardons Dad Who Protested School Board That Covered Up His Daughter's Sexually Assault

In 2021, a ninth-grade girl was raped in the girls’ restroom of a high school in Virginia’s Loudoun County. The school board actively tried to cover it up because the assault was committed by a “gender-fluid” boy wearing a skirt, and it did not report the 15-year-old girl’s assault to the police. Instead, school officials chose to handle the case in-house. The girl’s father, Scott Smith, was furious, and the school called the police on him for “making a scene” over it during a school board meeting.

It was a sad display of how the transgender cult has turned our world upside down. The same people who claimed to be advocates of victims protected a rapist because he identified as “gender-fluid.”

On Sunday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin granted Smith a well-deserved absolute pardon for being wrongfully prosecuted and convicted for defending his daughter.

“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter. Scott’s commitment to his child despite the immense obstacles is emblematic of the parental empowerment movement that started in Virginia,” Youngkin said in a statement. “In Virginia, parents matter and my resolve to empower parents is unwavering. A parent’s fundamental right to be involved in their child’s education, upbringing, and care should never be undermined by bureaucracy, school divisions or the state. I am pleased to grant Scott Smith this pardon and help him and his family put this injustice behind them once and for all.”

Gov. Youngkin made parental rights a key issue of his gubernatorial campaign. Though he spent much of the campaign as the underdog, his message transcended partisan divides, and Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s lead in the polls steadily dwindled until Youngkin ultimately prevailed. McAuliffe made a gross miscalculation about the importance of parental rights in education. While many in the Democratic Party are okay with indoctrinating kids on transgender ideology and critical race theory, polls show that most people are not. And when it comes to protecting our kids, parental instincts trump party loyalty.

While this is a victory for parental rights, the truth is, it is truly a small one. That Smith was even arrested in the first place tells you how bad things really are right now in liberal strongholds and in the public education system. Parental rights are under assault everywhere, as are the rights, dignity, and privacy of women and young girls. Reporting the truth on these stories comes at great risk to us because the gatekeepers of Big Tech will do everything they can to censor and suppress the truth.

