Mother Sues School District Over Secret Gender Transition That Led to Her Daughter Being Trafficked

A Virginia mother is suing her local school district in federal court after officials kept her daughter’s gender transition from her, which put the girl in such dangerous positions that she ran away and was eventually trafficked.

Michele Blair, mother of Sage, is suing the Appomattox County School Board and district staff, as well as Baltimore, Md., area public defender Aneesa Khan for a nightmarish “series of acts aimed at depriving Mrs. Blair of custody of her daughter and keeping [Sage] in Maryland to be affirmed in a male identity.”

“They stole my right to protect my daughter,” Blair told the Washington Examiner. “I’m the parent, I am an expert on my child, there is nobody in the school or court system that knows my daughter better than me. They will never know my daughter better than I do.”

Sage, as is very common in these cases, was suffering from multiple mental health problems, including depression, eating disorders, self-harm, and hallucinations. Blair told the district about these problems before they decided that what Sage needed was to be transitioned to being a male.

Kids being kids, it was entirely predictable that Sage would be severely bullied. Apparently, this came as a surprise to the school district.

“It was verbal, physical, sexually harassed with constant threats of rape by the male classmates,” she said of her daughter’s 2021 freshman year at Appomattox County High School. “Despite this, the school encouraged her to use the boys’ bathroom.”

Washington Examiner:

Withholding the information on Sage’s stated gender identity in school “deprived” Blair of being able to “exercise her fundamental parental rights to direct the upbringing of her daughter, including making educational and mental health decisions,” according to the lawsuit. Vernadette Broyles, Blair’s attorney from the CPRC, told the Washington Examiner that Sage ran away from home due to severe bullying and harassment at school. “The school officials were encouraging her to use the boys’ bathroom, even though they knew she was being threatened with sexual assault, so she perceived herself that she wasn’t safe and she runs away from home,” Broyles said. “She runs into the arms of a waiting pedophile, who encounters her, rapes her, traffics her with two other men, and takes her across state lines into Washington, D.C., and then ultimately into Maryland.”

This was only the beginning of Sage’s travails. She was rescued by the FBI, but instead of being returned to her mother, the Baltimore juvenile court system took custody of the young girl at the behest of public defender Khan.

Khan concluded that the Blairs were not “sufficiently affirming” of her new identity, and “concocts a fabricated story of abuse and neglect by the parents and convinces a judge to keep this child in custody,” Broyles said. While in custody, Sage was put into a juvenile facility for adolescent males “where she was again sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs, and denied medical and mental health care,” the lawsuit states. “This is a 100-pound girl, what do you think happens in this facility?” Broyles said.

Natasha M. Dartigue, Maryland’s top public defender, told the Washington Examiner, “We fully support our attorney, who appropriately represented her client in accordance with her legal, ethical, and professional obligations.”

Sage has “undergone intensive in-patient and outpatient therapy to address the multiple incidents of extreme trauma caused by Defendants’ acts and omissions.” She also has PTSD.

What’s to be done? Our ancestors had a wonderful method of dealing with degenerate, ideological hysterics like Appomattox County school officials and public defender Khan: tar and feathers and then a ride out of town on a splintery rail.

But that sort of thing is frowned upon today. Broyles believes that what happened to Blair’s daughter was a “systemic failure” that will only be “remedied when ideologically driven school officials are forced to recognize it is not within their competency, their authority to be transitioning a child without the direct involvement of their parents, period.”

Broyles added, “It is frankly just cruel and irresponsible for school officials to be encouraging confusion, gender confusion in particularly traumatized young girls with histories of mental health.”

Thankfully, Sage’s mother says her daughter doesn’t remember a lot of it because of the trauma. That’s a small blessing in this sea of profoundly disturbing incidents.