GRAPHIC: School Hides Girl's 'Transition' From Parents, and the Predators Moved In

Sage Blair had a rough childhood. There was early childhood trauma. She had a history of mental illness and had spent time in a mental hospital. When she was two years old, her biological grandmother, Michele Blair, and her husband adopted and raised her.

According to the lawsuit filed by Michele, when Sage was 14 years old in 2021, school staff urged her to change her name, pronouns, and gender identity to those of a male and to use the boys’ restroom. Sage decided that she was a boy and her new name was “Draco.” The school did not tell Michele about the “changes.”

Sage kept attending school, but now she was a “boy.” Her life got worse.

“She was being verbally, physically, and sexually harassed, with constant threats of rape from the male students, and despite this, the school still encouraged her to use the boys’ bathroom,” Michele told The Epoch Times. Sage claims male students touched and harassed her in the restrooms.

The Appomattox School staff members mentioned in the lawsuit, counselors Dena Olsen and Avery Via, still said nothing to Michele, even when the troubled teen, tired of the verbal abuse, assaults, and threats, ran away from home. Sage left a note to her parents that read, “You’ve done your job, Jesus loves you. I’m afraid of what is to come if I stayed. Be on your guard. There are bad people around here. All my love.”

The predators

According to the lawsuit, Sage was soon “found” by an adult male who drugged and violently raped her in his car. It was her first “experience” of a sexual nature.

The rapist then drove her to Washington, D.C., where two more men drugged and raped her. They in turn left her with a registered sex offender in Baltimore who kept her in a locked room, raped her, and trafficked her to other men for an entire month. Local police rescued Sage and contacted Michele to pick her up, but Sage had been granted a public defender, Aneesa Khan, though it isn’t clear if Sage had committed a crime.

Khan refused to release Sage to Michele, alleging “abuse” due to the belief that she didn’t acknowledge Sage’s “transition,” which she didn’t know about, thanks to the Appomatox School staffers who kept this a secret. Sage was sent to a group home in Maryland housing dangerous young men.

“She [Khan] went with her own ideological agenda because of her belief that I was not adequately supporting Sage,” Michele stated. “We got into a courtroom, and she came up on a big Zoom screen. I called her name, saying, ‘I love you, Sage,’ and she replied, ‘I love you, Nana,’ and that was it. The public defender shut it down and convinced the judge that I was abusive because I didn’t call her by her boy name.”

Michele alleges that Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Robert Kershaw had Mr. Blair removed from the courtroom for not using Sage’s male name, Draco. The judge ordered Sage to be returned to her parents, but Khan appealed the decision. Sage was repeatedly sexually assaulted in the group home but received no therapy or medical care. She cut the tracking device off her body, escaped, and ran away again.

Sage made her way to Texas to meet a “friend” she met online who she thought was a 16-year-old boy who also loved skateboarding, but he turned out to be an older man and a trafficker. The cops picked him up but didn’t find Sage. Yet another predator encountered Sage. According to the lawsuit, he “sexually abused, drugged, starved and tortured” Sage until cops rescued her yet again.

Police called Michele and said Sage was hospital-bound to be examined for sexual assault. Michele asked them to wait until she arrived and jumped on a plane. Sage was allowed to return home with Michele. She had been gone for over a year.

The lawsuit

The lawsuit accuses Olsen, Via, and Khan of violating Mrs. Blair’s custody rights in regard to Sage because of a “perceived viewpoint about affirming an incongruent gender identity in her daughter.”

“This all could have been avoided if the school had informed me of what was going on instead of keeping me in the dark,” Mrs. Blair declared. “Sage would not have a lifetime complex PTSD diagnosis she will struggle with the rest of her life.”

Virginia Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd district), pushed for “Sage’s Law,” which would compel school authorities to alert parents if a child changes his or her gender. The Republican-dominated State House passed the bill, but the Democrat-controlled Senate shot it down.

Today, Sage is 15 and back home. She once again considers herself a girl.

“I don’t know who I was,” Sage stated. “I’m a totally different person now. I never was a boy. Everybody was doing it, I just wanted to have friends.”