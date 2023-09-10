Michigan State's Mel Tucker Suspended Without Pay Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker has been suspended due to allegations of sexual harassment. The accuser is well-known sexual violence prevention advocate Brenda Tracy, who speaks to collegiate athletes about “becoming the changemakers in their communities.” Tucker and Tracy joined forces in 2021 in an effort to positively affect the East Lansing campus, and both agreed they had a solid professional relationship that included phone calls and in-person engagements.

According to Tracy, Tucker made unsolicited and unwanted sexual comments to and about Tracy during a phone call on April 28, 2022. Tracy also alleged Tucker masturbated during the call, during which she sat in shocked silence. Tucker says Tracy has “grossly mischaracterized the episode,” claiming it was consensual phone sex. Michigan State University’s Office of Civil Rights received Tracy’s formal complaint when it was filed in December 2022.

Without in-depth knowledge of how MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity operates with these Title IX complaints, I have three burning questions:

1. If the event happened in April, why did the complaint not reach the proper authorities until December?

In 1998, Brenda Tracy was brutally gang raped by college football players; according to her website, she “immediately” went to the hospital and filed a police report but nothing came of her efforts for justice. She states she finally went public with her story in 2014, shortly before defamed MSU sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar was charged with sexual assault of more than 260 women and girls.

After nearly a decade of advocacy, public speaking, and awareness campaigns, one would think she would know whom to talk to, as well as when and how to file a complaint. In fact, it’s reasonable to speculate she has an attorney, if not on retainer then at least in her contact list. Why did it take seven months to go from incident to complaint and investigation?

2. Is the hearing scheduled for October 5 and 6 because it’s a bye week for the Spartans, or is that coincidence?

As head coach, Mel Tucker’s contract guaranteed him $9.5 million a year for 10 years. The Spartans went 5-7 overall in the 2022-2023 season and did not make a bowl game. The school’s football and men’s basketball teams are the only money-making sports at MSU.

Currently the team sits at 2-0 with victories over less-than-formidable Central Michigan and Richmond, but a glance at their remaining schedule shows more competitive games against Big10 teams like Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, and Ohio State. A Thursday and Friday hearing would cause minimal disruption during a bye week, but what is more important to the University, justice for a victim and correction of sexually deviant behavior from the brand’s most public face or football?

3. If the university received the investigative report in July with enough information to schedule a hearing, why was Mel Tucker not placed on unpaid leave then?

Tucker was placed on unpaid suspension Saturday, September 9, not in July when the independent investigation recommended the University schedule a formal hearing. What was the catalyst? A USA Today report releasing details of the complaint and investigation. Michigan State University, it appears, took disciplinary action against Mel Tucker only after the article was published.

Harlon Barnett is now the team’s head coach, and Mark Dantonio has been brought back to the Spartan coaching staff as an assistant head coach, likely to arrive at some point on September 11.

When will people learn the cover-up is always worse than the scandal? If Michigan State took steps to relieve Tucker ahead of the season, they would have avoided the now in-season outrage and pushback. Instead, they decided to quietly proceed per university protocol — and, what, hope no one noticed? Because there is only the he-said-she-said and no witnesses, it seems Michigan State administrators circled the wagons around their cash cow.

An ongoing investigation

Where things get particularly interesting is the USA Today account of the professional relationship between the two evolving into what appears to be a romantic interest, perhaps one that is one-sided. Flirting, late-night phone calls, gifts, and Tucker’s unhappy marriage swirl around charity events, nonprofit donations, and training engagements.

The murkiness is not in whether Tucker masturbated on the phone (he admits he did), but with the matter of consent. If there was consent between the two adults and Tracy had second thoughts, then Tucker’s trust was compromised. If there was no consent, then Tracy prioritized her relationship and work with the school over her own efforts to end sexual misconduct. It’s worth noting that Tracy’s speaking fee is $10,000 and she has given more than 100 talks in her career.

Because Michigan State University is still under the shadow of Nassar’s conviction of sexual assault, possession of child porn, and tampering with evidence, people may be quick to point fingers at the university for providing cover to Tucker the way they did for Nassar. Let’s not forget that of the three parties in this dispute, they can all be wrong.

What is certain is Michigan State University needs a better risk mitigation and crisis communication team. After the Nassar scandal, there should have been a very public After Action Review (AAR) that reflected on what the institution did right, what they did wrong, and steps they are going to take the next time something like this happens. I help conduct AARs for a living and it’s glaringly obvious this did not happen; if it did, it was facilitated by amateurs.

As we approach the October hearing dates, let us remember the following: