Five Things We Need to Do NOW to Defeat the Filthy Marxists in 2024

I decided long ago to do everything I could to stop the Marxist onslaught I see heading toward us at full steam. So if the pinkos win, we are all arrested, and your gulag gang and mine are donnybrook-ing over moldy cabbages, you can’t say I didn’t warn you.

For those of you who are still in the “It can’t happen here” camp, let me remind you of what is happening here:

The persecution of populist Donald Trump, his inner circle, and his followers

Mandating feckless masks, vaccines, and lockdowns. It is nothing but control and it is about to happen again

A Pravda Press hiding the skullduggery of the Biden family

Antifa burning cities with near impunity

Constant attacks on the 1st and 2nd Amendments

Allowing a flood of illegal immigrants over the border to crush our country financially

Persecution of communism’s greatest threat, Christianity

The state trying to turn your kids against you

Rampant, unchecked crime

The leftists have made no secret that they plan to take your car, oven, ceiling fans, light bulbs, meat, and dog Whiskers, all of which are, according to the pinkos, somehow making the weather bad.

FACT-O-RAMA! Marxism always comes disguised as a virtue. The left is using “klymate chainje” and the threat of being called a “racist” to take complete control of our lives. P.S.: I had to misspell two words to keep Big Tech from demonetizing this article — yet another example of Stalinism in the U.S.

We have 14 months before the 2024 election. It’s the most important election in history because it might be the last election we ever have.

Here are the five things we need to do to defeat the Bolshies in the 2024 election:

Acceptance

We need to understand and accept that the commie push is real. I’ve listed a handful of examples above that point to a commie takeover of the United States. It can’t be any clearer to those who aren’t afraid to see the truth. The United States no longer has a “system” to keep the commies at bay. They have already taken over nearly every institution in the nation.

We need to realize that we are dealing with fanatical miscreants who not only feel a sense of virtue when they rally for the “right” of a confused 14-year-old boy to have his junk cut off but also hate you and believe you are evil for not agreeing with them.

Most importantly, and I can’t stress this enough, our “normie neighbors” need to wake up and smell the despotism. Hopefully, you can be a tipping point and help awaken the sleeping giant that We the People can and must be. Don’t remain silent. Get to work.

Strength

Americans need to be strong. Opposing the pinkos can have a price. The skanks in the Democrat Party will giddily call you a “racist” when you speak out against manic shoplifting and try to have you fired. The FBI Stasi will put you on a list for going to church. Leftists will slash your tires for having a “Trump 2024” sticker on your F-150 and send you to jail for punching the blue-haired sally-boy who did it.

If you think spending $1,200 on a new set of tires is painful, wait until your home is confiscated and given to illegal immigrants—you know, for the climate. A mere two people in a roomy, three-bedroom ranch hurts the planet, so you’ll need to be moved to a studio apartment as two families from Sudan take over your home. If you don’t think this can happen, ask yourself, “Where are they going to put the millions of illegal immigrants pouring over the border?” Then read about how the Nazis moved their enemies into ghettos and how the Soviets herded kulaks off their farms and into Siberian camps.

We know they are going to take our cars, steaks, and pets to “save the planet.” Your house will follow. Stop being naïve.

Reckoning

I know the Bible tells us to forgive, but we need to punish the tyrants who used COVID-19 to shut down the nation. Michigan’s top harridan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, went so far as to ban Michiganders from buying seeds during her draconian lockdown, while she repeatedly broke her own protocols (she even had people arrested for not obeying). My home state “punished” her by electing her to a second term.

OPINION-O-RAMA! The top Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates, notably the popular former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, were booted from the election after many of their signatures were found to be bogus. This dismal failing falls squarely into the lap of the Michigan GOP. The Republican candidate opposing Whitmer, Tudor Dixon, campaigned on a “no abortion even in the case of rape and incest” platform, which undoubtedly helped to sink her chances in the purple state of Michigan.

These COVID führers need to be voted out of office at least. Some need to face charges for their wanton destruction of our liberties.

Abortion

The more conservative members of the Republican Party need to realize that the abortion battle is over and the Democrats have won. The aforementioned Tudor Dixon got clobbered by a tyrannical harpy in large part because many people, especially young voters, don’t want to see abortion banned. Doug Mastriano ran for governor in purple Pennsylvania with the same “no abortion, even in the case of rape or incent” platform and was not only clobbered but very well may have helped Sen. John ” The Carrot ” Fetterman (D-Pa.) over the goal line.

You don’t have to like abortion, but you need to understand that the left protects the “right” to kill a child in utero the way we defend the 2nd Amendment. Consider abortions and guns to be the same thing. If you don’t like them, don’t have them, but stop trying to prevent others from getting them. Some of you will leave me a nasty missive in the comments section, and that’s fine, but I’m not willing to welcome global tyranny for the abortion “sins” of others.

Besides, if you think there are too many abortions now, wait until you see what comes next if the Maoists take the day.

Fight Back

I’m sick of being the “better” party. Turning the other cheek is getting us killed. We need to get into the mud and fight at the same level as the Democrats are.

The leftists have been punishing Trump loyalists like Gen. Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and Rudy Giuliani for years. Republicans nationwide are being persecuted for suggesting the 2020 election was stolen, despite Democrat a**-goblin extraordinaires like Hillary Clinton and Georgia’s Stacey Abrams Jabba the What? doing the same thing for years.

The animals in the Democrat Party have no reason to stop persecuting conservatives. It will only get worse. The new RICO charges against Trump and his allies are grotesque, yet with the exception of the RICO charges against 61 Antifa goons in Georgia, I don’t see a lot of Republicans putting up their dukes. Once Trump has been neutralized, the rest of us are easy game.

Every MAGA meemaw who sauntered into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has or will be been arrested, yet the Secret Service “can’t figure out” who dropped an eightball of cocaine in the most secure house in the world. Where is the Republican outrage? More importantly, where is the demand for action?

We have only fourteen months to save the nation from a tyranny that most of us can’t or perhaps refuse to imagine. Now is the time to remain peaceful but get loud. I’m sick of conservatives who leave comments regarding stockpiling ammo yet can’t seem to find the time to demand their representatives and senators grow a pair or are too afraid to raise the flag in their yard lest their leftist neighbors call the school to have their daughter kicked off the pom-pom squad.

Where do you want to be in 2025? Grilling steaks while sipping bourbon or heating up locusts on an electric plate while wishing you were “allowed” to enjoy more than two drinks per week.

We can and will win this. Let’s get busy. For God’s sake, you are an American, and if you haven’t yet started, it’s time to act like one.