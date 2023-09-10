Race Hoax? 'Progressive' Mayor Topples Confederate Statue, Receives Suspicious Jussie Smollett-Style 'Threats'

Jussie “Juicy” Smollet infamously pulled a race hoax a couple of years ago that erupted into a narrative in corporate state media of an alleged microcosm of White Supremacy™ in the United States of KKK or whatever.

Now it appears that a “progressive” online race grifter named Mondale Robinson, who also serves as the mayor of the tiny, majority-black North Carolina town of Enfield, may have taken some cues from Juicy.

Explaining his ethos to WUNC public radio in the context of his brother shooting two alleged white racists and subsequently going to prison while Robinson got probation as an accessory to the crime, the mayor said “I was doing political work organizing, and I guess I pissed off the status quo. That was the greatest thing to happen to me… Before that moment, I had never contemplated college. I ran through school with a 4.0 GPA, and became an organizing monster. And so, white supremacy made me this person.”

The controversy surrounding Robinson started back in the summer of last year when “the Enfield Board of Commissioners approved 4-1… to remove [a] veteran memorial due to its honoring those who served in the Confederate States of America, per local newspaper The Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2022.

Robinson livestreamed the demolition for social media clout, broadcasting it on Facebook.

Various Social Justice™ outlets celebrated the bravery and stunningness of the vandalism.

He was subsequently placed under investigation by the state authorities following a local outcry, on the grounds that the monument contained honorings of veterans from multiple wars, including WWI and WWII.

And this is when things get juicy, as it were (language warning).

Via ABC 11:

Weeks after a town mayor livestreamed the toppling of a Confederate monument in his own town, he’s now calling for an investigation. Mayor Mondale Robinson said he and other community members have been receiving threats from white supremacists since the monument was bulldozed on Aug. 21.

Via WUNC:

Since the removal, Robinson and some Black residents said they have received threats that included racial slurs. At a news conference Tuesday, Robinson called on Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency and deliver resources to the town to ensure the safety of residents. “If one believes that Black lives truly matter, then said person has no opposition to our town’s simple request for freedom, peace and tranquility from racialized terror,” Robinson said. “Gov. Cooper is required to respond in this space to let folk know that in North Carolina, racism, white terrorism, is not welcome. You can’t do that by sitting silent, or playing respectability politics.” Robinson has received threatening messages online, including emails allegedly from the Ku Klux Klan, he says. Robinson says his town needs more resources to keep residents safe.

Now it’s revealed via TYT that Robinson is under investigation all over again — not for the removal of the statues this time, as the deceptive title of their video indicates — but rather regarding the threatening letters from “white supremacists.”

State investigators showed up at Robinson’s house to interrogate him about the alleged hate speech, which included the following text: “White people of Enfield! You have let a ‘n*****’ (their word) tyrant stomp on your white heritage. What will you do? Don’t let them get away with anything.”

Related: ‘Bike Karen’ Race Hoaxer Does a Jussie Smollett, Doubles Down on Smears

It was signed by an organization called the “Loyal White Knights,” an apparent local chapter of the KKK, with a misspelled website address.

Aside from Enfield being a majority-black town and the letters being addressed to “white people,” what is suspicious about the incident is the language. To the extent that “white supremacists” exist in the real world, it’s very difficult to imagine them using this kind of syntax. It sounds very much to the well-tuned race-hoax-conscious ear like the infamous “This is MAGA country, n****r” line uttered by Jussie Smollett’s phantom white attackers at 3 a.m. in Chicago in subzero temperatures on his way to Subway — attackers who later turned out to be his Nigerian bodyguards.

Stay tuned for the results, if any, of the investigation.