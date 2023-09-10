Columns
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #86: Conservatives Acting Like Bitter Libs Is Boring

By Stephen Kruiser 10:53 PM on September 10, 2023
Kevin and I are on record as being very pro-fun. In fact, most of the conservatives we know are a lot of fun.

That’s why we are always surprised at some of the, um, pinched reactions we get from seemingly benign things we write.

Maybe it’s just something that the internet does to people.

I will remain optimistic about the people on our side and assume that they’d be a lot more relaxed if we were hanging around with them in public. That’s why we are going to be doing “Unwoke Tour Bar Nights” once we get this show on the road. There’s nothing like a night in a dive bar with like-minded people to restore one’s faith in humanity.

Goals are important.

Enjoy!

