Biden Move to Keep Illegals in Texas Is Part of the Democrat Long Game

Remember when Democrat officials nationwide virtue-signaled their support of illegal immigration by declaring themselves sanctuary cities and states? That was amusing. But then, when red states starting shipping their illegal immigrants to these illegal-immigration-loving locations, suddenly, they weren’t so keen about it? That was even more amusing. Just as quickly as these illegal immigrants started showing up in liberal enclaves the local population and leaders figured out they didn’t actually want them there—and they’re complaining endlessly about the drain on resources and increase in crime.

In comes Joe Biden, the architect of the ongoing border crisis, who is now considering forcing illegal immigrants to stay in Texas as they await screening for asylum. This would severely limit their ability to travel in a country they don’t belong in in the first place.

“Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month,” the Los Angeles Times reports. “Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place.”

We know that the huge wave of illegal immigration means that asylum claims aren’t exactly going to be processed promptly, so such an order would essentially keep these alleged refugees in Texas indefinitely, draining the state’s resources and spiking crime in its cities. In July alone, more than 60,000 families reportedly crossed the border, and more 91,000 have been estimated to come in during August. Think about that. Can you imagine a more effective way to punish a red state while letting the blue sanctuary states and cities off the hook? I can’t.

But beyond that, ask yourself what’s really the endgame here. Well, what’s the endgame of every Democrat attempt to flood the nation with illegal immigrants? It’s the three As: Amnesty, Amnesty, and Amnesty. And what happens when illegals are forced to remain in Texas as they await asylum screening for who-knows-how-long? They’ll establish roots in the local community, and they’ll likely stay in Texas. That’s a great place for them to remain, as Democrats wait for their golden opportunity to grant illegal immigrants amnesty, with all the rights of citizenship — including the right to vote.

Make no mistake about it, Biden’s border crisis is all part of the long game for Democrats, and attempting to keep illegals planted in Texas is likely part of a scheme to turn the state blue. There are already signs that Texas is slowly trending purple. Texas will have 40 electoral votes in the next two presidential election cycles. The moment it becomes a purple state, valuable resources will have to be spent keeping Texas red, and the moment it becomes a blue state, Democrats will have a virtually impenetrable blue wall in the Electoral College that will keep them in power indefinitely.