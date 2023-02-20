Now We Know Why Mayorkas Won't Secure the Border

We have the worst border crisis in history, and the Biden administration insists that our southern border is secure. This disconnect between the narrative and reality is the reason why Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is currently facing potential impeachment.

Yet, after watching his interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, it all makes sense.

“Our goal is to achieve operational control of the border, to do everything that we can to support our personnel with the resources, the technology, the policies that really advance the security of the border, and do not come at the cost of the values of our country,” Mayorkas told Wallace. “The law needs to be changed if it does not either meet our highest ideals or actually proves to be functional in the service of those ideals.”

Mayorkas remains defiant in the face of Republican efforts to oust him, but when Wallace pressed him on his insistence that the border is secure, he gave a very telling answer.

“What does ‘secure’ mean to you?” Wallace asked.

“There is not a common definition of that,” Mayorkas claimed.

“If one looks at [Congress’s 2006] statutory definition, the literal interpretation of the statutory language, if one person successfully evades law enforcement at the border, then we have breached the security of the border,” he continued. “Our goal is to achieve operational control of the border, to do everything that we can to support our personnel with the resources, the technology, the policies, that really advance the security of the border, and do not come at the cost of the values of our country. I say that because in the prior [Donald Trump] administration, policies were promulgated or passed that did not hew to the values that we hold dear.”

Excuse me? It sure sounds like Mayorkas is saying that “securing the border” is some subjective standard of our values. According to him, Trump didn’t secure the border because his policies were mean or something. The Biden administration clearly believes they are securing the border, even as illegal immigrant encounters are at historic highs.