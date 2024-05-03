West Coast, Messed Coast™ — An Update of the Curious Case of the Unsolved Stanford 'Hate Crime'

What an impactful week it's been here on the quad, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. And by impactful, your humble correspondent refers to projectiles, water bottles, and fireworks at the "Camp Intifadas" along the West Coast, Messed Coast™. We've discovered a campus hero at UCLA. I've been asked to share a new tune to bring to the next singalong around the arson. Plus, a question I've been wondering after seeing elite First World students turn campuses into Third World favelas.

This West Coast, Messed Coast™ update won't report itself, so let's get on with it!

PU PSU

Antifastanis held the Portland State University library hostage for the past few days. This was done in the name of freeing — not the hostages silly, but the Palestinians from Israeli clutches.

Portland Police posted a video of the second time they had to return to the @Portland_State library after far-left extremists stormed it and occupied it again. pic.twitter.com/ru1EObOl16 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 3, 2024

A reported 22 people were arrested. The Soros DA Mike Schmidt initially said he'd prosecute the people holding the entire downtown Portland university hostage but then reportedly told cops he'd changed his mind.

No one's surprised.

Antifa intimidates local media

Here's a video of a local Portland reporter having a panic attack over marching Antifastanis who jumped her cameraman. Watch the second video in which the editor explains to her compliant youngster that she can't report that to viewers.

Protesters in Portland have been trying to interfere with journalists all day. Attacking cameras etc. What did they tell the reporter to do? LIE ABOUT IT. Cuz it’s peaceful ya know? They didn’t know they were live. Second video the cover up. #protesters @MrAndyNgo @CollinRugg pic.twitter.com/ifnlupv3Yf — Tressa Bevington (@TressaBevington) May 2, 2024

They don't report, so you can't decide, Portland.

Arrest that non-criminal

Portland Police said they had detained a mentally ill driver who accelerated toward PSU protesters and then braked before hitting anyone. Antifa knows how to get the cops out. The driver was arrested and put on a mental illness hold. His car was trashed by protesters. And this will be reported on Portland media.

The report doesn't say if the masked terrorist supporters surrounded the car. What are the odds?

Klan on the street interview

Isn't it amusing when Palestinian supporters find out what Palestinians really support?





Whatever happened to ... ?

Remember Abdul Omira? It seems like the Santa Clara Sheriff's Department doesn't either. Hold on, that's not right. To be fair, I keep reminding them about the campus's first "hate crime" victim from last fall and keep asking if they've found the real assaulter yet. Six months later, the answer is still "It’s an active and ongoing investigation that the Sheriff’s Office is working on."

You'll recall that Stanford University anti-Jewish/pro-Palestinian students began squatting on the campus after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. This was when captagon-hyped Hamas fighters rode their paragliders and drove their jeeps into civilian areas and put babies in ovens, raped and tortured women to death, and shot entire families of parents and children to death.

Before you could say Islamophobia! Stanford students consulted their CAIR hand book checked their Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib TikTok talking points, and began a sit-in at Stanford.

As I wrote at the time:

On November 3, 2023, a Syrian computer science student left a pro-Hamas sit-in protest at Stanford University. Students hoped to set a record for the longest campus sit-in. But it didn't take long before an act of violence tarnished the event. As he was leaving the sit-in, Abdulwahab Omira was injured by a white man driving an SUV as he crossed one of the campus's many traffic circles. The white man wearing glasses yelled at him, "F**k you and your people!" A hate crime was immediately reported to the Stanford Department of Public Safety, which quickly fired off a campus bulletin about the drive-by hate crime.

That white man perp has never been found despite being in an identifiable vehicle on campus, in broad daylight, where 240 more security cameras had just been installed on campus in time for fall classes.

Calls and emails to Campus Police, California Highway Patrol, to the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office — all of whom had this case dumped in their laps at one time or another — somehow, some way, have never found the bad guy.

You'd think that with friends like this, they'd be hep to it.

— Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) November 21, 2023

Is it an unsolvable case because it's an unsolvable case or an unsolvable case because it's more convenient that way? Or it's another fake hate crime? One guy on X thought he had the answer. He posted, "Of all the 'hate crimes' that never happened, this one never happened the most." Maybe. When the Santa Clara spox gets back from vacay, maybe we'll find out at long last.

Hello Muddah, Hello Fatah

And my pro-Jewish friends sent this update of the Allan Sherman classic — and it was a classic — "Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah (Camp Grenada song)":

Lyrics:



Hello Muddah, hello Faddah

I have joined Camp Intifada

Camp is very instigating

And they say the quad sprinkler will soon stop raining



The tuition is so pricey

To attend a Poison Ivy

You remember Ilhan's daughter

She’s now homeless for defending Jewish slaughter



All… — Vaad HaBadchanim (@VaadHaBadchanim) May 2, 2024

I like the update. My favorite part is:

Dearest father, darling mother I’ll stay one way, or another You paid thousands to this college So our camp could make the janitor a hostage

Here's the original from waaaay back when.

And finally, not all heroes wear togas. This happened at UCLA at 4:30 the other morning.

Until next time, let this happy thought sustain you: maybe, just maybe, an adult somewhere, on some campus, will require these nihilistic heathen to clean up after themselves first before taking them to jail.