Biden Considers Forcing Asylum Seekers to Stay in Texas Until Their Cases Are Resolved

Blue state governors and mayors have been begging Joe Biden to help them deal with the crush of asylum seekers who have inundated their cities in recent months. The president may have found a way to both deal with the problem and retaliate against the man who is making the situation worse for him.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not cause the migrant crisis in America’s blue cities — not even close. Abbott has bused around 35,000 border crossers to New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Denver, and Los Angeles since March. The culprit in his drama is the federal government. It is Washington that has loaded these people on bus after bus and sent them on their way north.

Regardless of who’s at fault, the problem has reached crisis proportions. Instead of doing something decisive like temporarily closing the border to asylum seekers, Joe Biden is now considering a plan to force the recent arrivals to stay in Texas, Arizona, or whatever border state they crossed into the U.S. and process them there.

Fox News:

The migrants would undergo an asylum screening to determine whether they can remain in the U.S. Officials have discussed working with local groups to provide housing for the migrants. Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott‘s office and several immigration agencies. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News Digital that the Biden administration “is committed to expanding safe and orderly pathways for migrants to lawfully enter the United States, while imposing consequences to those who fail to use those pathways.”

“DHS continuously holds policy and operational discussions on how to leverage our authorities to ensure a fair, humane, and effective immigration process that efficiently removes those without a lawful basis to stay in the country,” the DHS statement said.

The plan would expand upon the Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM) program, which places migrant families under a curfew and GPS monitoring. It applies to those heading to various cities like Baltimore, Washington and Chicago. The potential move comes amid an increase in migrant encounters at the southern border. Texas has also continued to feud with the federal government, most recently over Abbott’s effort to stem the influx of migrants with floating buoys on the Rio Grande.

Even with ankle monitors, how is DHS going to watch these people for the several years it will take for their asylum cases to be adjudicated? Biden is looking to solve his political problem with blue states by dumping it in the lap of his political enemy, Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

It’s doubtful this will end well for Biden.