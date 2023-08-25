The Morning Briefing: Can the Trump-Hating Psycho Prosecutors Be Stopped?

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Chedvald was determined to forever be remembered as the spiritual godfather of avant-garde Jell-O mime.

Welcome to the unhinged American progressive remake of “Groundhog Day” as a political nightmare. Here is Athena’s succinct and perfect explanation of the plot:

In what has now become emblematic of the moral and societal implosion of the United States of America at the hands of the radical Leftists running the Establishment, former President and front-running presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has turned himself in and been arraigned at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

I’m sure that I’ve written this before, but it bears repeating: this is wearisome. A once-great country is being subjected to the manifestation of the emotional imbalance that’s brought on by being progressive. I wrote in my classic book “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” that progressivism is “the toddler mindset manifested in adulthood.”

What we are seeing from these Trump-hating prosecutors is a lot of snot-bubble tantrum acting out.

Athena puts it a bit more eloquently:

In a fairer time, drastic measures such as politicized hate impeachments, raiding former presidents’ private residences, and abusing governmental powers to maliciously prosecute one’s front-running political opponents were frowned upon. Sadly, today’s far-left Democrats are so militant and radical that no norm is too venerable for them to wipe their backsides with.

Sadly, this country will almost certainly never see a “fairer time” again. The best we can hope for now is probably “more medicated.”

I would like to think that there will eventually be some backlash for the myriad ills the leftists have visited upon this country, especially in the last three years. Frequent readers here know that I often lament the fact that the Democrats never get any comeuppance these days. There is just enough boyish optimism left in me that I hold out some hope that will change.

Most respected legal analysis of the various charges against Trump agree that the law has been twisted into something unrecognizable in order to “get” him. From a layperson’s viewpoint, the Fulton County charges seem to be particularly awful, as does its district attorney, Fani Willis. Republicans in the House of Representatives have some questions about her motives, which Chris wrote about:

Now that Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis has turned all eyes toward her courthouse in Atlanta, the House Judiciary Committee has its eyes on her. WSB Radio reported this morning that Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Willis’ office announcing an investigation into Willis and her grand jury investigation into Donald Trump and his actions surrounding the 2020 election. “In a letter exclusively obtained by 95.5 WSB to Fulton County DA Fani Willis, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan says the 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants is not only trying to criminalize simple federal employee duties or freedom of speech but that its timing is meant to interfere with the upcoming presidential election,” reports WSB. The five-page letter, which you can read at the end of this article, suggests that Willis had a political motivation in going after Trump.

Jim Jordan keeps shining a spotlight on some of the worst people in America. We can complain all we want about what may or may not come of it, but the scrutiny does throw sunlight on people and issues the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media would rather keep in the dark. There’s value in that. These rogue prosecutors should have to defend their misconduct in public.

I particularly like the timing of the letter to Willis. Jordan had to have known that it would hit the news cycle at the same time that Trump turned himself in. The publicity optics of it are brilliant. While Trump turns himself in with all of the swagger that he brings to these kangaroo court proceedings (he’ll fundraise a fortune off of the mugshot, which was brilliant), the House Judiciary Committee casts aspersions on the motives of the prosecutor who was hoping to be the star of the show.

Ms. Willis may soon find out that her 15 minutes of fame don’t play out the way she has choreographed them in her fevered progressive mind.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Even though I was gone for a while, we still have a few emails to get to. Let’s start with this from Pete:

After so much time has passed since the Maui fire, I’m very surprised that no one has written about and made the comparison between how Ron DeSantis handled the disaster in Florida after hurricane Ian, and how the disaster on Maui has been handled by the governor of Hawaii. The difference between how a good republican administration and a piss poor democratic one handled disaster is staggering.

I wish I had thought of that when I was writing about it the other day. If I remember correctly, Biden took his time getting to Florida after that as well. But “empathy,” or something.

Thanks to Bob for this:

Good morning Mr. Kruiser!

Allow me to point out with absolute confidence – what people can “Trust the Government” to do:

No matter what the problem, trust that the Government (or “Godovernment” as I call it!) will badly screw up the solution, adding significantly to the cost of the solution!

If they still taught government classes in schools, this should be the first thing the kids are tested on. It’s stunning to me that, despite the overwhelming historical evidence proving your point to be true, Bob, people still have blind faith in governmental authority.

Friend of the Briefing Brice and I are going to disagree on this one:

Mr Green says “…I’m just annoyed that the frontrunner doesn’t think he needs to fight for my vote.”

Why should Trump elevate the stature of the posers plus anyone who doesn’t already know where Trump stands on the issues shouldn’t be allowed to vote in the prinmaries.

I’m really amazed Mr Green sees it this way. I’m honest enough to admit Mr Green is a lot smarter than I am… but I see no upside to Trump walking into an eight plus the alleged moderators versus him debate.

I’m really amazed that you’re not offended by the Hillary-esque sense of entitlement. He’s got a big lead early on so he shouldn’t have to do what candidates normally have to do because reasons and feelings? This is really where conservatives are now?!?!?

My sister is conservative but doesn’t follow politics closely. I mentioned to her that Trump was acting entitled and she, without any prompting, said, “Oh, just like Hillary.”

As I’ve written and said many times, the Donald Trump running now is not the guy I enthusiastically voted for just three years ago. If he can’t handle a couple of hours in the spotlight with Doug Burgum and Martha MacCallum, he doesn’t strike me as the ideal point man to deal with Xi and Putin. (Once more for the Escalator MAGAs who don’t pay attention: I’ll vote for him if he’s the nominee.)

As always, every email is appreciated!

Everything Isn’t Awful

I’m suspicious here. All I’ve ever seen two cats do is ignore each other or fight.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. So Now We Need the CDC to Tell Us Not to Make Out with Turtles

Shot. BREAKING: Trump Turns Himself in Again as Calls for Fulton DA Impeachment Grow

Chaser. The House Judiciary Committee Has Fani Willis in Its Sights

Anti-U.S. BRICS Admits 6 New Members, Including Iran

Feds Arrest 300 in COVID Aid Fraud Schemes Totaling $830 Million. Just $300 Billion to Go.

Did Trump’s Interview With Tucker Carlson Really Get Huge Numbers?

Why India Landing on the South Pole of the Moon is Such a Big Deal

Giuliani’s Warning

Self-Professed Free Speech Warrior Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Over Censorship

I Know That Arguing With Leftists Is a Pointless Waste of Time, but Dr. Bourbon Makes Me ‘Talkative’

#WINNING. Here’s the Latest Victory in the Fight to Keep Smut Out of Our Schools

Portland’s Predictable Doom Loop

Defund public education. A Federal Court Denies Maryland Parents an Opt-Out Policy for LGBTQ Books

Medieval EU Censorship Regime Goes Into Full Effect

Department of Labor Investigation Shows a Disturbing Attitude Toward Trafficking

Townhall Mothership

Good luck with that. Chris Christie Tries to Put Positive Spin on Booing He Received During GOP Debate

The Nonsensical Way Chicago’s Mayor Is Attempting to Crack Down on Crime

These Wisconsin Voters Liked What Ron DeSantis Said During the Debate

The Biden Impeachment Could Be Coming…and We Can Thank Merrick Garland

Stefanik blasts NY’s pending background check scheme

Cam&Co. Rahimi case on the SCOTUS hot seat

Just because gun laws were old doesn’t mean they were good

EVERYTHING’S FINE. More than 100 border gates have been literally welded open

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a loser

SF thieves break into car, drive around police vehicle to escape

Hoo Boy: Unearthed Posts Show DA Fani Willis Pushed Election Conspiracies, Including One You’ll Remember

Study: Historic Jump in ‘Bidenomics’ Food Stamp Benefits Caused 15 Percent Increase in Grocery Prices

A Carjacker Thought This Armed Woman Was Defenseless, Then He Found out She Wasn’t

LOL. Dumb witch. Gov. Kathy Hochul claims New York has shouldered the burden of migrants ‘alone for too long’

Media triggered by Carlos Santana’s ‘anti-trans rant’ about men & women

Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WRONG and LOL

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Kruiser’s ‘Worst Week Ever’ — Vivek Fatigue Has Already Hit Me

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Vivek Ramaswamy Tried to Share Your Medical Records With… EVERYBODY

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #84: What Do Donald Trump and Dog Poop Have in Common?

Apple Now Backs a ‘Right to Repair’ Their Devices in California

How We Know Attacking the ‘Woke’ Is Effective

Pfizer Board Member Sells Vaccines on CBS News, Framed As ‘News’

Will Biden’s Insult of Hawaii Turn The State Red in 2024?

National-Level Political Debates Are Exhausting Theater Productions With Ugly Actors

Whew Boy… There’s More Bad News for the Covid-Vaccinated

GOLD FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Around the Interwebz

‘Barbie’ Overtakes ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ as Highest-Grossing Film of 2023 in North America

Barnacles could hold key to finding wreckage of Malaysia Airlines MH370

When ‘Woody Wagons’ Ruled the Road

Bee Me

Republicans Debate To See Who's Going To Lose To Biden In A Landslide Mail-In Vote In Middle Of Night https://t.co/9iki65UgLs pic.twitter.com/6HwGR8Y8MD — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 24, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

Yes. Let’s.