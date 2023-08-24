Anti-U.S. BRICS Admits 6 New Members, Including Iran

The BRICS Summit is concluding with an invitation to six new countries to join the already anti-U.S. bloc, including America-hating Iran.

There are over 40 countries seeking to join BRICS, a sobering fact for the U.S. to consider, according to ABC Australia. From Reuters, Aug. 24, as the BRICS summit ends:

The BRICS group of nations has decided to invite six countries – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to become new members of the bloc, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday. The debate over expanding the BRICS bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has topped the agenda at a three-day summit in Johannesburg ending on Thursday.

The outlet added that there were some disagreements among the various BRICS leaders as to how many nations to admit as new members, but all agreed that the bloc should grow to a greater or lesser extent.

Earlier this week, I already highlighted one reason BRICS should be a concern for the U.S., which is “de-dollarization.” This is the word used to describe a growing movement to displace the U.S. dollar as the standard world reserve currency, with China’s yuan, unfortunately, being the most likely replacement. The U.S. dollar hasn’t fallen yet, though Biden’s policies sure aren’t helping, but several BRICS nations dream of that fall. China and Russia are particularly enthusiastic about “de-dollarization,” and Brazil is willing to further it. Iran, one of the new BRICS members, has also pushed for de-dollarization.

But even aside from de-dollarization, the reality is that BRICS now includes the biggest enemies of America. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the number one enemy of the U.S., but Russia and Iran are also aggressively hostile toward us. And a number of these other countries are hardly pro-American. BRICS is apparently turning into an anti-U.S. bloc, and that’s dangerous. Especially since we have incompetent fools like Joe Biden currently running the nation.

In a video posted to his official website last year, Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that “Death to America” was one of his regime’s “main slogans.” The Ayatollah’s Twitter account has also explicitly called for the deaths of American politicians, and he promoted a video depicting former President Donald Trump and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo being assassinated.

While Saudi Arabia might be a little less bloodthirsty than Iran, it has had a rocky relationship with the U.S. for some years now, which is not exactly improving. In June, for instance, the Saudis cut oil exports to the U.S.

So what is the ultimate conclusion for Americans? We need to pay attention to BRICS and make plans to counter its influence if necessary. Otherwise, America might find itself facing a bloc of countries that might have internal disagreements but that agree on their hostility to the United States.