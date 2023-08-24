BREAKING: Trump Turns Himself in Again as Calls for Fulton DA Impeachment Grow

In what has now become emblematic of the moral and societal implosion of the United States of America at the hands of the radical Leftists running the Establishment, former President and front-running presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has turned himself in and been arraigned at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

According to WSB Radio, Trump was booked at around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday. “The former president is facing 13 charges, including violation of Georgia’s RICO Act and several conspiracy charges,” reports WSB’s Theresa Seiger. “He has denied any wrongdoing, saying that the charges are politically motivated ahead of the 2024 presidential election.”

Fulton County Jail record shows Trump has been booked pic.twitter.com/3drQo2PxYS — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) August 24, 2023

Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday that he would proudly turn himself in.

As previously negotiated, Trump turned himself in, pleaded “Not Guilty” to the charges — 13 in all — and posted $20,000 of a $200,000 bond. Millions of Leftists, completely unaware of how fascistic their party has become, cried out in ecstasy when at long last, the Great Orange Nemesis posed for the mugshot they’d been dreaming of since he humiliated them all in November 2016.

In a fairer time, drastic measures such as politicized hate impeachments, raiding former presidents’ private residences, and abusing governmental powers to maliciously prosecute one’s front-running political opponents were frowned upon. Sadly, today’s far-left Democrats are so militant and radical that no norm is too venerable for them to wipe their backsides with.

After a massive two-and-a-half-year hunt for crimes, repugnant Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis repaid sugar daddy George Soros by charging Trump with, among other things, violation of Georgia’s RICO act. But in a post at The Messenger, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew C. McCarthy dissected Willis’s pathetic grasp at that particular straw:

Very simply, a conspiracy is an agreement to violate a criminal statute. It takes two to tango, so a conspiracy must minimally involve a pair of people. Beyond that, though, it can involve three people, 19 people, 100 people — any number. Regardless of how many people are said to be implicated, however, there is always one requirement: There must be a meeting of the minds about the crime that is the objective of the conspiracy. … That is what’s so strange about DA Willis’s indictment. She alleges that the 19 people named in her indictment are guilty of conspiracy because they agreed to try to keep Donald Trump in power as president — specifically, to “change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.” Maybe they shared such an aim, maybe their 19 minds met regarding that objective, but in and of itself, trying to reverse the result of an election is not a crime. You may have noticed that neither Al Gore nor Stacey Abrams was ever led away in handcuffs. … [Willis] conclusively asserts, on page 14 of the indictment, that this was a “conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.” That is, the lawful objective of changing the election outcome somehow becomes unlawful because she invokes the apparently talismanic word “unlawful.” But there is no crime of unlawfully trying to change an election outcome — not in Georgia law nor any other American law.

Pathetic. Read McCarthy’s analysis to see why Willis’s RICO charges are equally as ludicrous.

Because Willis is such an obvious political hack who is utterly abusing the American legal system, she is now under scrutiny from Georgia’s elected representatives. State Sen. Colton Moore (R-District 53) kicked off the impeachment process Aug. 17 by sending a written request to Gov. Brian Kemp for a special session to review Witchis — oops, Willis.

State Rep. Charlice Byrd (R-District 20) announced that she was signing on to Moore’s letter on Tuesday. The impeachment inquiry can begin once three-fifths of both Georgia state chambers add their signatures. It would then be up to the Georgia House to convict Willis and the Senate to remove her. She would also be prohibited from ever again holding a position of “honor, trust, or profit within this state” and would lose her pension, according to political science professor Charles S. Bullock III.

As PJ Media’s Chris Queen reported on Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation into Willis: