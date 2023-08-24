The House Judiciary Committee Has Fani Willis in Its Sights

Now that Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis has turned all eyes toward her courthouse in Atlanta, the House Judiciary Committee has its eyes on her.

WSB Radio reported this morning that Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Willis’ office announcing an investigation into Willis and her grand jury investigation into Donald Trump and his actions surrounding the 2020 election.

“In a letter exclusively obtained by 95.5 WSB to Fulton County DA Fani Willis, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan says the 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants is not only trying to criminalize simple federal employee duties or freedom of speech but that its timing is meant to interfere with the upcoming presidential election,” reports WSB.

The five-page letter, which you can read at the end of this article, suggests that Willis had a political motivation in going after Trump.

“Turning first to the question of motivation, it is noteworthy that just four days before this indictment, you launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted your investigation into President Trump,” Jordan writes. “Additionally, the forewoman of the special grand jury you convened to investigate President Trump earlier this year bragged during an unusual media tour about her excitement at the prospect of subpoenaing President Trump and getting to swear him in.”

Jordan goes on to point out that a judge barred Willis from targeting then-State Sen. Burt Jones, now Georgia’s lieutenant governor, in her investigation because she actively campaigned for Jones’ competitor, Democrat Charlie Bailey. Jones trounced Bailey in the 2022 election.

Jordan’s letter also points out the questionable timing of Willis’ investigation. Willis began asking Georgia Republicans for information in Feb. 2021, but the investigation took nearly two and a half years. Jordan also intimates that the original schedule Willis set for a trial is meant to interfere with Georgia’s GOP primary.

“Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary,” the letter states. “It is therefore unsurprising many have speculated that this indictment and prosecution are designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.”

Since Jordan sent the letter to her office, WSB is reporting that Willis has filed to expedite the trial to October of this year.

Another issue that the letter addresses is that the investigation and upcoming trial “implicate several significant federal interests.” Those interests include acts that Trump and then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows engaged in while Trump was president and certain actions the Department of Justice took.

“When states rely on acts like these — apparently taken in connection with official duties — to criminally prosecute federal officers, it raises serious concerns under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution and poses a threat to the operations of the federal government,” the letter asserts. “The threat of future state prosecution for official acts may dissuade federal officers from effectively performing their official duties and responsibilities. Congress has long been sensitive to the threat that such state prosecutions can pose to the operations of the federal government.”

The letter also points out that “the indictment charges a former President of the United States, and the federal government has a substantial interest in the welfare of former Presidents,” adding that “To the extent that Presidents fear that they may be subject to politically motivated prosecutions after they leave office, this could impact the policies they choose to pursue while in office. And because this former President is a current candidate for that office, the indictment implicates another core federal interest: a presidential election.”

Jordan also seeks to discover what federal funds Willis spent in this investigation, as well as the extent to which she communicated with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has slapped Trump with federal charges. All of these political considerations, as well as the blurred lines between federal and state concerns, have prompted the investigation.

“Given the weighty federal interests at stake, the Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary,” the letter announces. “Such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials.”

The committee is giving Willis until the morning of Sept. 7 to turn over all communications and related documents. Read the letter in its entirety below:

