Self-Professed Free Speech Warrior Elon Musk Says He's Suing Over Censorship

In response to an X/Tweet (whatever the hell it’s called) from Michael Shellenberger, Elon Musk pledged to sue either Soros-funded NGOs and/or the Ireland/EU government (it’s not clear from the text) over censorship measures predicated on alleged increases in something called “hate speech.”

Shellenberger posted, “Politicians & George Soros-funded NGOs say ‘hate incidents’ are rising, but they’re not. The data show the opposite: higher-than-ever and rising levels of tolerance of minorities. The reason they’re spreading hate misinformation is to justify a draconian crackdown on free speech.”

“X will be filing legal action to stop this. Can’t wait for discovery to start!” Musk replied.

Exactly. X will be filing legal action to stop this. Can’t wait for discovery to start! https://t.co/ROxXEuO8it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

Color me cynical, but as long as Musk abides a literal WEF goon — not one with tangential connections like almost all Fortune 500 CEOs but an active member of the organization — at the helm of his organization, I refuse to take seriously any self-professed fidelity to free speech.

This pair of facts is simply incompatible: one cannot hire a WEF technocrat for the top position in a company and simultaneously value free speech or value worth having for that matter. It is duplicitous nonsense from my perspective.

Related: Elon Musk Recruits World Economic Forum Member as New Twitter CEO

In addition to hiring NBC Universal ad executives/WEF members, as my colleague at PJ Media Catherine Salgado reported recently, Musk has also been a busy boy putting together a team to combat something called “election disinformation” because we hold this truth to be self-evident, obviously, that in order to safeguard Democracy™ once must constrict the throats of the demos (people) so as to render them unable to speak. Those are Our Values™. It’s who we are.

Via The National Pulse:

X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, is actively seeking to hire a so-called disinformation specialist, releasing a call for applications in an effort to censor certain users ahead of the 2024 election… The job postings have been promoted through DisinfoDocket.com, a site affiliated with “anti-disinformation” groups with ties to federal cybersecurity agencies. These developments raise questions about the true intentions behind the creation of these positions and how they align with the concept of free speech.

I do not trust Elon Musk further than I could throw him. His pandering to the right and free speech appears to be either a form of recreation for him or a marketing ploy to build the brand.

If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer at PJ Media, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Click here to sign up. Thank you for your support.