'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #84: What Do Donald Trump and Dog Poop Have in Common?

By Stephen Kruiser 3:38 PM on August 24, 2023
(New “Unwoke” episodes are usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon.)

We recorded this episode a few hours before the first Republican primary debate, so Donald Trump was on our minds. Because this election is what it is, Kevin and I aren’t always on the same page when it comes to the former — and possible future — president.

The Trump stuff doesn’t happen until near the end. We spend some time talking about the role that the failure of government played in the monumental tragedy in Maui. It’s heartbreaking that so many people have suffered because bureaucracy always fails.

It’s good to be back after my vacation. Strap in for a bumpy primary ride.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

