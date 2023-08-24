Here's the Latest Victory in the Fight to Keep Smut Out of Our Schools

Cobb County, Ga., is a busy suburban county northwest of Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves play home games there, and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park memorializes the bloodiest battle in the Civil War’s Atlanta campaign.

But it’s Cobb County’s school system that is capturing the headlines these days. Back in the spring, an elementary school teacher got in trouble for reading the gender propaganda book “My Shadow Is Purple” to a class of gifted students. School officials had already reprimanded teacher Katie Rinderle a year earlier for reading a book by Stacey Abrams to her class — while Abrams was running for governor — so “My Shadow Is Purple” was the last straw.

Rinderle became a cause célèbre to the left, and a tribunal after the incident recommended keeping her on staff. Instead, the Cobb Country School District decided to terminate her contract, with board members voting along party lines.

Now Cobb County Schools have removed some wildly inappropriate books from school libraries. The Marietta Daily Journal reports that at least one school in the district sent messages to parents explaining the situation.

“Earlier this week, we learned our library contained a book with highly inappropriate, sexually explicit content. While we removed the book immediately, this is unacceptable, and an investigation is currently underway,” reads the message that Kennesaw Mountain High School sent out to parents. “With thousands of books purchased over decades, we are making every effort to ensure our library only includes materials that are aligned to Georgia standards, supported by law and CCSD policy, and contain content that is age appropriate for our students.”

