The Morning Briefing: Insufferable Soccer Women Will Have to Be Embarrassing at Home

It was a weird sports weekend, but the upside to that is that it distracted from politics. OK, mostly. On Friday, the college football landscape here in the west underwent a major overhaul, which Chris wrote about. I know that a lot of people have soured on sports in recent years but I’m such a hardcore college football fan that I have University of Arizona season tickets. They haven’t done much in the way of winning since I moved back here but hope springs eternal. The beer helps too.

The other big news of the weekend was the collapse of the once formidable United States women’s soccer team, which Rick covered:

The U.S. women’s national soccer team played its best game of the World Cup tournament against third-ranked Sweden on Sunday. Unfortunately, it wasn’t good enough. After 90 minutes of regular time and 30 minutes of overtime, the score was still tied 0-0, so the game went to penalty kicks. Three straight American women — including the political right’s bête noire Megan Rapinoe — choked up and missed the easy shot, giving Sweden the victory.

I’m not a soccer fan, but I’m also not a soccer hater. I just don’t know much about it. Soccer was nonexistent in youth sports when I was a kid. We played baseball and football. While I may not be a fan, I did know about the women’s team, largely because of the above-mentioned Ms. Rapinoe’s big mouth. She’s been one of the more tedious woke athletes who mistakenly thinks she understands world affairs enough to weigh in on them. Think Colin Kaepernick with purple hair.

Rapinoe is a poisonous woman who spends a significant amount of time complaining about the country that she represents on the national team. She’s an egomaniacal ingrate and, sadly, her antics rubbed off on some of her teammates. Earlier in this tournament, my HotAir colleague Karen Townsend wrote about the fact that may of the women on the team weren’t singing the National Anthem:

We’ve seen this show before – the USWNST wins a spot in World Cup competition and then the team embarrasses at least half of America for their behavior while overseas. It’s obnoxious enough for the far-left progressive members of the team to make political points at home, it’s worse when they do it overseas. They are too young and naive to understand the meaning of leaving politics at the water’s edge. Progressives don’t care about that kind of thing. Democrats from Joe Biden on down the line go overseas and freely criticize their opponents in a lame attempt to puff themselves up. The reason we leave politics at the water’s edge – or used to do that – is because it is a sign of national strength to show a united front. Leftists don’t care about that anymore. This attitude seeps into other areas, including sports competitions. We’ve seen athletes make statements by kneeling during the national anthem. Some refuse to leave the locker room until the national anthem is finished playing.

Rapinoe and her ilk not only don’t care if they’re bringing shame on loyal Americans while representing the US in foreign lands, but they also seem to revel in it. They’re playing to the leftists who embrace commie nonsense from Academia.

Because Democrats hate the United States of America and patriotism, President LOLEightyonemillion rewarded Rapinoe with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last summer. After being given the highest honor that an American civilian can receive, Rapinoe remained the horrible bad seed that she always was. In defeat, she was ungracious as always, not bothering to reminisce fondly about representing her country. Twitchy has some of the responses to that.

I never want to root against an American national team in international competition, but much of this women’s team made it difficult to like them. OK, impossible to like them. Rapinoe will be retiring now, maybe some of the players who remain can start focusing on playing soccer again rather than sharing misbegotten political opinions.

